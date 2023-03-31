To The Members

Your directors have pleasure in presenting their 29th Annual Report on the Business and Operations and the accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 of the Company.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Companys financial performance for the year under review along with previous year figures is given hereunder:

(Fig in Lakhs) (Fig in Lakhs) Particulars For the year ended on For the year ended 31.03.2024 on 31.03.2023 Revenue from Operations 460.17 249.34 Other Income 2.12 0.00 Finance Charges 0.01 0.03 Provision for Depreciation 25.92 27.60 Profit Before Tax 11.17 (6.07) Less: Current Tax Deferred Tax (1.25) (1.60) Profit After Tax 12.42 (4.47) Proposed Dividend on Equity Shares 0.00 0.00 Tax on proposed Dividend 0.00 0.00 Transfer to Reserves 0.00 0.00 Surplus carried to Balance Sheet 12.42 (4.47)

2. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND THE STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS The highlights of the Companys performance are as under:

Revenue from operations Increased to 460.17 Lakhs in current year as compared to 249.34 Lakhs in previous year.

3. PROPOSED TRANSFER TO GENERAL RESERVES

As per section 134(3) (j) of Companies Act, 2013, No amount has transferred to the General Reserve.

4. DIVIDEND

In order to conserve the resources of the Company, the directors have decided not to declare any Dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

5. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

The Management of the Company has decided to diversify the business areas of Company. In view of the diversification of the Company will setup the business areas in Gujarat, therefore it is proposed to shift the registered office of the Company from the State of Punjab situated at “D-82, Focal Point Extension Jalandhar City, Punjab -144001, India” to the State of Gujarat.

Thereafter the Company was passed special resolution through postal ballot dated 08th July 2024 for shifting of registered office of the company from one state to another state i.e. from the state of Punjab to the state of Gujarat. Further Company also filed petition before Regional Director in the form INC-23 for shift the registered office from one state to another state, which is under process.

6. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

There is none of the above-mentioned order(s) which impacts the going concern status and companys operations in future.

7. STATEMENT INDICATING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY FOR THE COMPANY

The Companys approach to addressing business risks is comprehensive and includes periodic review of such risks and a framework for mitigating controls and reporting mechanism of such risks.

8. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, Foreign exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished in Annexure “A” and is attached to this report.

9. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable.

10. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has placed a copy of annual return of the financial year 2023-24 on its website at https://encodepackaging.com/

11. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

The particulars of Contracts or Arrangements made with related parties pursuant to Section 188 of Companies act, 2013 is NIL during the Year.

12. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board hereby submits its Responsibility Statement that:-

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; (b) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period; (c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; (d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and (e) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. (f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

13. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company.

14. DEPOSITS

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the year under review, no amount of principal or interest was outstanding as on the date of balance sheet.

15. BOARD MEETINGS, BOARD OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL & COMMITTEES OF DIRECTORS

a) Board Meetings

The Board of Directors of the Company met 6 (Six) times during the financial year 2023-24. The Details of above-mentioned Board Meetings are provided in Corporate Governance Report annexed herewith.

b) Changes in Directors And Key Managerial Personnel

1. Resignation of Mr. Mahipal Rawat (DIN: 09689753) from the post of Independent Director of the company w.e.f. 09.04.2024.

2. Resignation of Mr. Rajvir Singh (DIN: 07807886) from the post of director of the company w.e.f. 09.04.2024

c) Independent Directors

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the above Act.

d) Details of Ratio of Remuneration to Directors

The information relating to remuneration of directors as required under Section 197(12) of the Act NIL e) Board Committees The Board has constituted 3 committees which are as follows:-

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee f) Board Evaluation

As required under the provisions of Section 134(3) (p), the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance and the manner in which such performance evaluation was carried out is as under:

The performance evaluation framework is in place and has been circulated to all the directors to seek their response on the evaluation of the entire Board and independent directors. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall carry out evaluation of Directors performance. The criteria of evaluation is exercise of responsibilities in a bona fide manner in the interest of the Company, striving to attend meetings of the Board of Directors/ Committees of which he/she is a member/ general meetings, participation constructively and actively in the meetings of the Board /Committees of the Board, etc.

g) Vigil Mechanism

The Company promotes ethical behavior in all its business activities and has put in place a mechanism for reporting illegal or unethical behavior. The Company has a Vigil mechanism and Whistle blower policy under which the employees are free to report violations of applicable laws and regulations and the Code of Conduct. The reportable matters may be disclosed to the Ethics and Compliance Task Force which operates under the supervision of the Audit Committee. Employees may also report to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. During the year under review, no employee was denied to have access for the same.

h) Related Party Transactions

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There were no other material significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

16. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Details of Loans, Guarantees or Investments made by the Company are provided in the Financial Statements of the Company.

17. STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. SARNA & AGGARWAL (FRN- 011796C) appointed as the Statutory auditors of the Company to hold office from the date of this 27th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company, at remuneration as may be fixed by the Board of Directors in consultation with the said Auditors.

18. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND SHARE TRANSFER BOOKS

The Register of Members and Share Transfer books of the company will be closed with effect from 24th September,2024 to 30th September,2024 (both days inclusive).

19. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company has been complying with the provisions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in Regulations 24, 27 and other relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. A separate as applicable report on Corporate Governance along with Auditors certificate on compliance of the Corporate Governance norms as stipulated in Regulation 34(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and Management Discussion & Analysis forming part of this report are provided elsewhere in this Annual Report.

20. Disclosure as required under Section 22 of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The Internal Complaints Committee (“ICC”) has been set up to redress the complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees are covered under this policy.

The following is the summary of the complaints received and disposed off during the financial year 2023-24: (a) No. of complaints received: NIL

(b) No. of complaints disposed: NIL

21. LISTING FEES

The Company confirms that it has paid the annual listing fees for the financial year 2023-2024.

23. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The internal control and internal audit system are not commensurate with the size and nature of business with regard to purchase of inventory, fixed assets and with regard to the sale of goods. But, regarding internal audit, the company has no formal internal Audit system; however, such checking is being carried out by the staff of the Company. Regarding internal control, appropriate steps are being introduced by the management of the company.

Moreover, the Company has appointed M/s Ritesh Khatter & Company, Chartered Accountants, as its Internal Auditors and they periodically test the efficacy of the prevailing internal control systems.

24. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your directors place on record their sincere thanks to bankers, business associates, consultants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companys activities during the year under review. Your directors also acknowledges gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD FOR ENCODE PACKAGING INDIA LIMITED

Sd/- Sd/- NAVDEEP SINGH BHATTI SHIKHA LAKHI WHOLE TIME DIRECTOR DIRECTOR (DIN: 03232929) (DIN: 10046436)