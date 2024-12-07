|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Dec 2024
|7 Dec 2024
|Board take note of the Resignation given by CS SHAGUN DEWAN from the post of Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and KMP of the Company w..e.f 06.12.2024 RE-SUBMISSION OF CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT FILED UNDER REGULATION 30 OF SEBI (LODR) 2015 REGULATIONS DATED 07.12.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Encode Packaging India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 50(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Encode Packaging India Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Attached Un-audited Results for 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|In reference to the above stated subject this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors was held today on 04.09.2024 to inter alia, consider & approve the followings:- 1. Approved 29th Annual Report under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013. 2. Fixed and approved the Date, Time and Place of the 29th Annual General Meeting and Notice of AGM. 3. Fixed and approved the Dates of Book Closure for the purpose of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|This is to inform the Exchange that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of ENCODE PACKAGING INDIA LIMITED held on Saturday, 31.08.2024 at 12.30 PM at the registered office of the Company at D-82, FOCAL POINT EXTENSION JALANDHAR CITY PUNJAB Jalandhar 144001, the following were considered and approved by the Board: 1. Nomination and Remuneration committee, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Heera Lal Kumhar (DIN: 10611510) as an Additional Independent Director (Non- Executive) of the company w.e.f 31.08.2024 upto the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. Nomination and Remuneration committee, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Kiran Bhartabhai Mistri (DIN: 10611534) as an Additional Independent Director (Non- Executive) of the company w.e.f 31.08.2024 upto the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Read less..
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Encode Packaging India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Further in continuation to our letter regarding notice for closure of trading window pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Prohibition of Insider Trading Code of the Company the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from July 1 2024 to August 16 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Designated Persons/Connected Persons and their immediate relatives for prevention of insider trading. This is to inform the Exchange that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Encode Packaging India Limited held on 14th August 2024 at 06.30 PM at the registered office of the Company at D-82, Focal Point Extension Jalandhar City Punjab 144001, the following were considered and approved by the Board: 1. Approved and took on record the un-audited financial results of the Company, for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, along with the limited review report issued by M/s Sarna & Aggarwal, Chartered Accountants (Statutory Auditors of the Company). (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Encode Packaging India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Encode Packaging India Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the audited financial results and Financial Statement of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 312024. Further in continuation to our letter regarding notice for closure of trading window pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Prohibition of Insider Trading Code of the Company the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from April 1 2024 to June 1 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Designated Persons/Connected Persons and their immediate relatives for prevention of insider trading. This is to inform the Exchange that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Encode Packaging India Limited held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 03.00 PM at the registered office of the Company at D-82, Focal Point Extension Jalandhar City Punjab 144001 approved the items mentioned in attached outcome. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Apr 2024
|11 Apr 2024
|With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of ENCODE PACKAGING INDIA LIMITED held on Thursday, 11.04.2024 at 02.00 PM at the registered office of the Company at D-82, FOCAL POINT EXTENSION JALANDHAR CITY PUNJAB Jalandhar 144001, the following were considered and approved by the Board: 1. Resignation of MR. RAJVIR SINGH (DIN-07807886), as Executive Director of the Company of the Company w.e.f. 09.04.2024. 2. Resignation of MR. MAHIPAL RAWAT (DIN- 09689753), as an Independent Director of the Company of the Company w.e.f. 09.04.2024. The Disclosure as required under Reg. 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 related to above resignations are uploaded separately.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Encode Packaging India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approve the unaudited financial results and Financial Statement of the Company for the quarter ended on December 312023. Further in continuation to our letter regarding notice for closure of trading window pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Prohibition of Insider Trading Code of the Company the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from January 1 2024 to February 16 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Designated Persons/Connected Persons and their immediate relatives for prevention of insider trading. Kindly take the above information on record and oblige. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:30 P.M. has considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, we enclose the following: i. Statements showing the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023; ii. The Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the aforesaid Unaudited Financial Results; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
