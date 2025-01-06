iifl-logo-icon 1
Encode Packaging India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.1
(0.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Encode Packaging FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.06

0

0.03

0.05

Depreciation

-0.03

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.02

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

-1.6

0

3.09

0.04

Other operating items

Operating

-1.58

0.01

3.11

0.08

Capital expenditure

1.4

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-0.18

0.01

3.11

0.08

Equity raised

0.15

0.14

0.11

0.07

Investing

0.3

0

-3.1

0

Financing

0.05

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.31

0.15

0.13

0.15

