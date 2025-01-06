Encode Packaging India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.06
0
0.03
0.05
Depreciation
-0.03
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-1.6
0
3.09
0.04
Other operating items
Operating
-1.58
0.01
3.11
0.08
Capital expenditure
1.4
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.18
0.01
3.11
0.08
Equity raised
0.15
0.14
0.11
0.07
Investing
0.3
0
-3.1
0
Financing
0.05
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.31
0.15
0.13
0.15
No Record Found
