Encode Packaging India Ltd Balance Sheet

15.15
(-2.26%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Encode Packaging India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.15

3.15

3.15

3.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.2

0.08

0.12

0.08

Net Worth

3.35

3.23

3.27

3.23

Minority Interest

Debt

0.1

0.1

0.05

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

3.45

3.33

3.33

3.23

Fixed Assets

1.11

1.33

1.41

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.3

0.3

0.3

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.62

1.6

1.41

3.17

Inventories

0

0.16

0.06

0

Inventory Days

20.67

0

Sundry Debtors

1.02

0.88

0.34

5.7

Debtor Days

117.17

535.38

Other Current Assets

0.78

0.88

1.13

0.79

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.18

-0.03

-3.24

Creditor Days

10.33

304.32

Other Current Liabilities

-0.17

-0.14

-0.09

-0.07

Cash

0.4

0.11

0.22

0.05

Total Assets

3.45

3.34

3.34

3.22

