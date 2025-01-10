Encode Packaging India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.15
3.15
3.15
3.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.2
0.08
0.12
0.08
Net Worth
3.35
3.23
3.27
3.23
Minority Interest
Debt
0.1
0.1
0.05
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
3.45
3.33
3.33
3.23
Fixed Assets
1.11
1.33
1.41
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.3
0.3
0.3
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.62
1.6
1.41
3.17
Inventories
0
0.16
0.06
0
Inventory Days
20.67
0
Sundry Debtors
1.02
0.88
0.34
5.7
Debtor Days
117.17
535.38
Other Current Assets
0.78
0.88
1.13
0.79
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.18
-0.03
-3.24
Creditor Days
10.33
304.32
Other Current Liabilities
-0.17
-0.14
-0.09
-0.07
Cash
0.4
0.11
0.22
0.05
Total Assets
3.45
3.34
3.34
3.22
