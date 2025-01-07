iifl-logo-icon 1
Encode Packaging India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.11
(0.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1.05

3.88

5.45

7.34

yoy growth (%)

-72.74

-28.73

-25.76

20.79

Raw materials

-0.84

-3.81

-5.33

-7.18

As % of sales

79.92

98.06

97.88

97.86

Employee costs

-0.01

0

-0.01

-0.04

As % of sales

1.21

0.23

0.35

0.57

Other costs

-0.1

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.46

1.5

1.08

0.75

Operating profit

0.09

0

0.03

0.05

OPM

9.38

0.19

0.67

0.79

Depreciation

-0.03

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.04

Other income

0

0

1.22

0.04

Profit before tax

0.06

0

0.03

0.05

Taxes

-0.02

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-32.68

-12.1

-15.19

-25.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.04

0

0.03

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.04

0

0.03

0.04

yoy growth (%)

720.67

-81.26

-25.78

-47.68

NPM

4.4

0.14

0.55

0.55

