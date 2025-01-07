Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.05
3.88
5.45
7.34
yoy growth (%)
-72.74
-28.73
-25.76
20.79
Raw materials
-0.84
-3.81
-5.33
-7.18
As % of sales
79.92
98.06
97.88
97.86
Employee costs
-0.01
0
-0.01
-0.04
As % of sales
1.21
0.23
0.35
0.57
Other costs
-0.1
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.46
1.5
1.08
0.75
Operating profit
0.09
0
0.03
0.05
OPM
9.38
0.19
0.67
0.79
Depreciation
-0.03
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.04
Other income
0
0
1.22
0.04
Profit before tax
0.06
0
0.03
0.05
Taxes
-0.02
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-32.68
-12.1
-15.19
-25.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
0
0.03
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.04
0
0.03
0.04
yoy growth (%)
720.67
-81.26
-25.78
-47.68
NPM
4.4
0.14
0.55
0.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.