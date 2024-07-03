iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Encode Packaging India Ltd Company Summary

15.15
(-2.26%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Encode Packaging India Ltd Summary

Encode Packaging India Limited is a publishing house, which incorporated on the December 05, 1994 by the name of SRU Share broker Limited. On February 11, 2005, the Company name was changed to Nova Publications India Limited and on December 30, 2021, Nova Publications India Limited was renamed to Encode Packaging India Limited. Earlier, the Company was into in the business of Publishing activity and carrying manufacturing / trading of books and publishing paper.Since 2005, the Company grew as a leading publisher in CBSE / ICSE / State Boards school books and children books. The company has own sales & distribution network throughout India, Southeast Asia and Gulf Countries. It has close to 2000 titles published under its name.The Company is the printing arm of the group. It catered to the printing needs of publishing house. But of late is taking an increasing part in working with State Governments , Central Govt. of India and World Bank under SSA scheme. The Company is expanding at a fast pace and also coming up with a new unit in NCR (National Capital Region of India) to cater to international markets.The Company has shares of M/s Nova Publications & Printers Private Limited, Dariya Ganj, New Delhi, upcoming printing & publishing house at Faridabad. Since the main activity of the Company is publication, the publishing activity of books and other publications is vital organ of the society and enlightens future of the country. Therefore, technological upgradation and seeking balance in on and offline publication system is the need of time.The Company diversified its business and started Packaging Business in 2022-23. At Encode Packaging, the Company put in service over profit and thats way it has a consistent source of print house.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.