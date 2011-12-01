Enso Secutrack Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2011
|Sep-2010
|Sep-2009
Equity Capital
11.16
11.16
11.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
16.47
17.48
23.57
Net Worth
27.63
28.64
34.73
Minority Interest
Debt
73.82
74.32
72.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
101.45
102.96
106.86
Fixed Assets
3.47
3.96
4.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
46.58
46.91
46.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
49.34
48.37
51.24
Inventories
12.93
11.7
17.49
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
23.37
23.62
21.06
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
25.26
25.34
26.23
Sundry Creditors
-10.78
-10.52
-10.16
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.44
-1.77
-3.38
Cash
2.04
3.7
3.98
Total Assets
101.45
102.96
106.86
Invest wise with Expert advice
