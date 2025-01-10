<dhhead>Independent Auditors’ Report</dhhead>

To

The Members of

ENTERPRISE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of ENTERPRISE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes of Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information for the year ended on that date (hereinafter referred to as the "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2023, and its profit and total comprehensive income, its Cash Flows and Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our Opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and informing our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Based on the audit procedure performed including assessment of risk of material misstatement we have not come across any material Key Audit Matters that are required to be communicated in accordance with the standard.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors’ Report thereon.

•The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board’s Report in the annual report for the year ended March 31, 2023 but does not include the financial statements and our auditors’ report thereon.

• Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available, and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.• We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), Profit & Loss (financial performance including comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstament, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstament when it exists. Misstaments can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also "

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and

•obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control

;• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

•Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

•Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors’ report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors’ report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we based on our examination given in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. Further to our comments in the annexure referred to in the paragraph above, as required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that :

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been Kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal control with reference to financial statements of the Company.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

I) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivate contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall :

•directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

•provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

v) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall :

•directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

•provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

vi) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under clause (iv) and (v) contain any material misstatement.

vii) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

ix) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 requires all companies which use accounting software for maintaining their books of account, to use such an accounting software which has a future of audit trail, with effect from the financial year beginning on 1 April 2023 and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) is not applicable for the current financial year.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditor’s Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

I) In respect of the Company’s Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets :

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipments and capital work-in-progress.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars Intangible Assets.

b) As explained to us, some of th Property, Plant and Equipment and capital work-in-progress were physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with a program of verification, which in our opinion provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment and capital work-in-progress at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its activities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on examination of the registered sale deed, title deed, conveyance deed, mutation of title papers, provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties land and buildings disclosed in the financial statements included in Property, Plant and Equipment and capital work-in-progress, are held in the name of the Company as at Balance Sheet date.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

e) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 203 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect of Inventories :

(a) The inventories, except for goods-in-transit and stock lying with third parties, were physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion and based on the information and explanation given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories / alternate procedures performed as applicable, when compared with books of accounts.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) Reporting on investments in, provided any guarantee or security or advances or loans:-

a) During the year the company has granted loan or advances in the nature of loans. Loans given in earlier years, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated as repayable on demand. As per the information and explanations given to us and books examined by us in respect of loans & advances in the nature of loans, no written schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and in absence of such schedule, we are unable to comment on the regularity of the repayment of principal amounts and payment of interest.

b) Details of Unsecured Loan granted to related parties in furnished below :-

Particulars Loans (In Thousand) Security Advance in nature of loans (In Thousand) Purpose Aggregate amount of Loan granted during the year 5,100.00 Nil 5,100.00 For the normal business purposes -- Subsidiary Nil Nil Nil -- Associate & Related parties 5,100.00 Nil 5,100.00 Balance outstanding at balance sheet date 46,100.00 Nil 46,100.00 For the normal business purpose

c) During the year the Company has not provided any guarantee to others. As per explanations and information provided to us the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

d) As per the information and explanations given to us by the management, since all the loans granted by the company are repayable on demand and during the year, the company has not demanded repayment of full amount of such loans and interest, we are unable to comment on the amount over due for more than ninety days as at balance sheet date.

e) As per the information and explanations given to us by the management and books examined by us there has not been any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over-dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) As per the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has granted loans to the related parties is repayable on demand. The Company has not granted any loan to promoters during the year.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, to any companies, firm, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties as covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. The company has granted loans & advances in the nature of loan to a related party M/s. BKV Infracon Pvt. Ltd. amounting to Rs. 5,100.00 thousands (Net) during the year for the normal business purposes of the company. The total amount outstanding as on the date of balance sheet is Rs. 46,100.00 thousand.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the companies Act, 2013 with respect to loans, investments, guarantees and security made by it during the year under audit.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the act and the rules framed there under, where applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the order are not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, provisions relating to maintenance of Cost Records under section 148 (1) of the Act, in respect of Companys products/services are not applicable to the company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues :

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, goods and service tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and records of the company examined by us, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, custom duty, value added tax, GST, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues which were outstanding, at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix) In respect of borrowings :

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us term loans have been utilized for the purpose for which these loans were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long - term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds form any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) In respect of fund raising :

a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause x(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) In respect of fraud and complaints :

a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties if any are in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) In respect of Internal Audit System :

a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) The company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Hence , reporting under clause (xvi) (a), (b), (c ) & (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix) Accounting to the information and explanations given to us and on basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payments of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however state that this is not an assurance as to the viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee or any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx) In our opinion and according to the financial statements, company is not covered by Section 135(1) of the Companies Act 2013, regarding Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR). So this clause is not applicable to the Company.

xxi) The reporting under (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditor’s Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (I) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Enterprise International Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting , assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and depositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.