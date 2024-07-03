Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹30.6
Prev. Close₹30.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹31
Day's Low₹29.3
52 Week's High₹41.43
52 Week's Low₹21.42
Book Value₹45.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.25
P/E34.77
EPS0.88
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.99
2.99
2.99
2.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.77
7.47
7.41
7.23
Net Worth
13.76
10.46
10.4
10.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.17
22.38
39.78
44.15
yoy growth (%)
-67.95
-43.73
-9.89
60.43
Raw materials
-6.39
-21.06
-38.6
-43.72
As % of sales
89.11
94.1
97.03
99.02
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.35
-0.3
-0.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.89
0.83
0.87
0.13
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.1
-0.11
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.17
-0.18
-0.04
Working capital
0.88
7.39
-2.78
-4.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-67.95
-43.73
-9.89
60.43
Op profit growth
-36.38
75.1
-135.56
-33.63
EBIT growth
-2.18
3.4
202.32
87.96
Net profit growth
4.72
-5.5
610.92
37.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Gopal Das Sarda
Non Independent Director
Aditya Sarda
Non Independent Director
Brijlata Sarda
Independent Director
Sudip Kundu
Independent Director
Debashish Dutta
Independent Director
Sathy Sadeesh Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neetu Khandelwal
Reports by Enterprise International Ltd
Summary
Enterprise International Limited was incorporated in 1989. The Company is a trader of Textiles, Automobile Parts and Fruit & Nuts. Initially, the Company was engaged in the manufacture and sale of silk textiles and synthetic organic dyes in India. The Company imports domestic trading of Textile goods mainly of Silk Fabrics of various qualities, Raw Silk, Tussah Silk, Thrown Silk Yarn, Linen Yarn, Polyester fabrics & Automobile Parts and sale in domestic market only. The Company started importing automobile parts in year 2018. Over the periods it has gained the confidence and trust of their customers with competitive price, quality and timely delivery. .
The Enterprise International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Enterprise International Ltd is ₹9.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Enterprise International Ltd is 34.77 and 0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Enterprise International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Enterprise International Ltd is ₹21.42 and ₹41.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Enterprise International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.84%, 3 Years at -0.80%, 1 Year at 30.88%, 6 Month at 13.67%, 3 Month at -8.63% and 1 Month at -8.38%.
