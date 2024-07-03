iifl-logo-icon 1
Enterprise International Ltd Share Price

31
(1.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30.6
  • Day's High31
  • 52 Wk High41.43
  • Prev. Close30.6
  • Day's Low29.3
  • 52 Wk Low 21.42
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E34.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value45.58
  • EPS0.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.25
  • Div. Yield0
Enterprise International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

30.6

Prev. Close

30.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

31

Day's Low

29.3

52 Week's High

41.43

52 Week's Low

21.42

Book Value

45.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.25

P/E

34.77

EPS

0.88

Divi. Yield

0

Enterprise International Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Enterprise International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Enterprise International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:44 PM

06 Jan, 2025|05:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.51%

Non-Promoter- 66.48%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 66.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Enterprise International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.99

2.99

2.99

2.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.77

7.47

7.41

7.23

Net Worth

13.76

10.46

10.4

10.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.17

22.38

39.78

44.15

yoy growth (%)

-67.95

-43.73

-9.89

60.43

Raw materials

-6.39

-21.06

-38.6

-43.72

As % of sales

89.11

94.1

97.03

99.02

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.35

-0.3

-0.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.89

0.83

0.87

0.13

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.1

-0.11

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.19

-0.17

-0.18

-0.04

Working capital

0.88

7.39

-2.78

-4.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-67.95

-43.73

-9.89

60.43

Op profit growth

-36.38

75.1

-135.56

-33.63

EBIT growth

-2.18

3.4

202.32

87.96

Net profit growth

4.72

-5.5

610.92

37.42

No Record Found

Enterprise International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Enterprise International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Gopal Das Sarda

Non Independent Director

Aditya Sarda

Non Independent Director

Brijlata Sarda

Independent Director

Sudip Kundu

Independent Director

Debashish Dutta

Independent Director

Sathy Sadeesh Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neetu Khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Enterprise International Ltd

Summary

Enterprise International Limited was incorporated in 1989. The Company is a trader of Textiles, Automobile Parts and Fruit & Nuts. Initially, the Company was engaged in the manufacture and sale of silk textiles and synthetic organic dyes in India. The Company imports domestic trading of Textile goods mainly of Silk Fabrics of various qualities, Raw Silk, Tussah Silk, Thrown Silk Yarn, Linen Yarn, Polyester fabrics & Automobile Parts and sale in domestic market only. The Company started importing automobile parts in year 2018. Over the periods it has gained the confidence and trust of their customers with competitive price, quality and timely delivery. .
Company FAQs

What is the Enterprise International Ltd share price today?

The Enterprise International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31 today.

What is the Market Cap of Enterprise International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Enterprise International Ltd is ₹9.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Enterprise International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Enterprise International Ltd is 34.77 and 0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Enterprise International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Enterprise International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Enterprise International Ltd is ₹21.42 and ₹41.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Enterprise International Ltd?

Enterprise International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.84%, 3 Years at -0.80%, 1 Year at 30.88%, 6 Month at 13.67%, 3 Month at -8.63% and 1 Month at -8.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Enterprise International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Enterprise International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.51 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 66.49 %

