Enterprise International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.89
0.83
0.87
0.13
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.1
-0.11
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.19
-0.17
-0.18
-0.04
Working capital
0.88
7.39
-2.78
-4.43
Other operating items
Operating
1.48
7.94
-2.19
-4.39
Capital expenditure
-0.24
0
0.54
-0.16
Free cash flow
1.24
7.94
-1.65
-4.55
Equity raised
13.06
11.21
9.3
9.11
Investing
0
-6.18
1.77
3.07
Financing
-0.08
-0.15
-1.3
-1.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.23
12.83
8.11
6.18
