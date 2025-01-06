iifl-logo-icon 1
Enterprise International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31
(1.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Enterprise International Ltd

Enterprise Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.89

0.83

0.87

0.13

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.1

-0.11

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.19

-0.17

-0.18

-0.04

Working capital

0.88

7.39

-2.78

-4.43

Other operating items

Operating

1.48

7.94

-2.19

-4.39

Capital expenditure

-0.24

0

0.54

-0.16

Free cash flow

1.24

7.94

-1.65

-4.55

Equity raised

13.06

11.21

9.3

9.11

Investing

0

-6.18

1.77

3.07

Financing

-0.08

-0.15

-1.3

-1.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

14.23

12.83

8.11

6.18

