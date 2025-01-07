iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Enterprise International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

32.28
(4.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Enterprise International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.17

22.38

39.78

44.15

yoy growth (%)

-67.95

-43.73

-9.89

60.43

Raw materials

-6.39

-21.06

-38.6

-43.72

As % of sales

89.11

94.1

97.03

99.02

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.35

-0.3

-0.34

As % of sales

3.86

1.56

0.75

0.77

Other costs

-0.29

-0.64

-0.69

-0.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.13

2.87

1.74

1.37

Operating profit

0.2

0.32

0.18

-0.52

OPM

2.88

1.45

0.46

-1.18

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.1

-0.11

-0.06

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.12

-0.04

-0.16

Other income

0.81

0.73

0.85

0.89

Profit before tax

0.89

0.83

0.87

0.13

Taxes

-0.19

-0.17

-0.18

-0.04

Tax rate

-22.38

-20.71

-20.55

-29.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.69

0.66

0.69

0.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.69

0.66

0.69

0.09

yoy growth (%)

4.72

-5.5

610.92

37.42

NPM

9.63

2.94

1.75

0.22

Enterprise Intl. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Enterprise International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.