|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.17
22.38
39.78
44.15
yoy growth (%)
-67.95
-43.73
-9.89
60.43
Raw materials
-6.39
-21.06
-38.6
-43.72
As % of sales
89.11
94.1
97.03
99.02
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.35
-0.3
-0.34
As % of sales
3.86
1.56
0.75
0.77
Other costs
-0.29
-0.64
-0.69
-0.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.13
2.87
1.74
1.37
Operating profit
0.2
0.32
0.18
-0.52
OPM
2.88
1.45
0.46
-1.18
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.1
-0.11
-0.06
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.12
-0.04
-0.16
Other income
0.81
0.73
0.85
0.89
Profit before tax
0.89
0.83
0.87
0.13
Taxes
-0.19
-0.17
-0.18
-0.04
Tax rate
-22.38
-20.71
-20.55
-29.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.69
0.66
0.69
0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.69
0.66
0.69
0.09
yoy growth (%)
4.72
-5.5
610.92
37.42
NPM
9.63
2.94
1.75
0.22
