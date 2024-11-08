iifl-logo-icon 1
Enterprise International Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202415 Oct 2024
ENTERPRISE INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202412 Jul 2024
ENTERPRISE INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June2024 Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June,2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 20249 May 2024
ENTERPRISE INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Accounts for the year ended on 31st March2024 and Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended on 31st March2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202412 Jan 2024
ENTERPRISE INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

