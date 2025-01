Enterprise International Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

ENTERPRISE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2005-2006 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OPERATIONS: The Indian Silk Industry went through difficult Year, the prices of Raw Silk were under pressure throughout the year. The profit for the year was Rs.0.72 lacs compared to Rs.2.60 lacs for the previous year. During the year, under review your company expects to improve profits by operational efficiency and minimizing costs.