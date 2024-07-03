iifl-logo-icon 1
Enterprise International Ltd Company Summary

31.2
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Enterprise International Ltd Summary

Enterprise International Limited was incorporated in 1989. The Company is a trader of Textiles, Automobile Parts and Fruit & Nuts. Initially, the Company was engaged in the manufacture and sale of silk textiles and synthetic organic dyes in India. The Company imports domestic trading of Textile goods mainly of Silk Fabrics of various qualities, Raw Silk, Tussah Silk, Thrown Silk Yarn, Linen Yarn, Polyester fabrics & Automobile Parts and sale in domestic market only. The Company started importing automobile parts in year 2018. Over the periods it has gained the confidence and trust of their customers with competitive price, quality and timely delivery. .

