Envair Electrodyne Ltd Summary

Envair Electrodyne Limited, formerly known as Kirloskar Electrodyne is a part of the multi-crore Kirloskar Group. Established in 1981, the Company has grown into leading manufacturer of Class Quality Products & Systems in Clean Air & Contamination Control, Technical Furniture & Oil Cleaner for High Tech Industries. The Company has been the pioneers in the field of engineering. It owns 3 factories. Unit at Bhosari, Pune is engaged in oil purification and sheet metal fabrication. Clean air equipment is manufactured at their other plant, also located at Bhosari, Pune. The company has diversified into making mechanical cabinets for electronic equipment for which it has set up a plant at Chakan. For making these cabinets, the company has entered into a collaboration with Knurr, Germany. The company has imported cutting and punching machines and assembly fixtures from their German counterpart, for the plant at Chakan.In 1995-96,the company manufactured and commissioned co-generation system at Ugar Sugar Works, Ugar. The company developed filteration system for cleaning of transformer oil, racks for networking of computers, open office partitioning systems and cost effective and sleek air curtains and electrostatic air cleaner as a result of its R & D activities. In the areas of clean air and hydraulic oil electrostatic cleaning, the company has top ranking position in India.The company launched its workstations under Elvin brand and they were well received in the market. The sale of all product groups showed increase in the turnover except Hydraulic Oil Cleaner. Company decides to focus on two major activities - Air Contamination control equipment & Cabinets for Electronics & Technical Furniture.The Company started development of High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters during the year 2000-01. New product Longevity was launched in 2004. It acquired 95% holdings of Lloyd Dynamowerke GMBH & Co KG in August, 2008. In May 2018, the Alliance Group from Chandigarh acquired majority Equity Stake of the Company from Mr Shripad Mirashi.