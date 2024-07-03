SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹123
Prev. Close₹135.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.81
Day's High₹135.1
Day's Low₹123
52 Week's High₹274.3
52 Week's Low₹120.95
Book Value₹17.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)62.64
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.64
4.64
4.64
4.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.07
3.88
-2.17
-1.39
Net Worth
7.71
8.52
2.47
3.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.79
3.49
4.07
4.76
yoy growth (%)
-77.34
-14.21
-14.6
15.76
Raw materials
-0.55
-2.12
-2.03
-2.36
As % of sales
69.75
60.76
49.97
49.52
Employee costs
-0.88
-1.24
-1.44
-1.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.6
-1.49
3.46
-0.31
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.11
-0.11
Tax paid
0
0
-0.21
0
Working capital
-1.24
0.88
3.01
0.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-77.34
-14.21
-14.6
15.76
Op profit growth
8.53
101
401.65
-76.31
EBIT growth
7.74
-140.34
-1,917.11
-65.77
Net profit growth
7.26
-146.02
-1,143.46
-50.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Harish Kumar Agarwal
Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Nagpal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Avneet Kaur
Independent Director
Satish Kumar Avasthi
Independent Director
Rashmi Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Envair Electrodyne Limited, formerly known as Kirloskar Electrodyne is a part of the multi-crore Kirloskar Group. Established in 1981, the Company has grown into leading manufacturer of Class Quality Products & Systems in Clean Air & Contamination Control, Technical Furniture & Oil Cleaner for High Tech Industries. The Company has been the pioneers in the field of engineering. It owns 3 factories. Unit at Bhosari, Pune is engaged in oil purification and sheet metal fabrication. Clean air equipment is manufactured at their other plant, also located at Bhosari, Pune. The company has diversified into making mechanical cabinets for electronic equipment for which it has set up a plant at Chakan. For making these cabinets, the company has entered into a collaboration with Knurr, Germany. The company has imported cutting and punching machines and assembly fixtures from their German counterpart, for the plant at Chakan.In 1995-96,the company manufactured and commissioned co-generation system at Ugar Sugar Works, Ugar. The company developed filteration system for cleaning of transformer oil, racks for networking of computers, open office partitioning systems and cost effective and sleek air curtains and electrostatic air cleaner as a result of its R & D activities. In the areas of clean air and hydraulic oil electrostatic cleaning, the company has top ranking position in India.The company launched its workstations under Elvin brand and they were well received in the market. The sale o
Read More
The Envair Electrodyne Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹135 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Envair Electrodyne Ltd is ₹62.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Envair Electrodyne Ltd is 0 and 7.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Envair Electrodyne Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Envair Electrodyne Ltd is ₹120.95 and ₹274.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Envair Electrodyne Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.37%, 3 Years at 62.52%, 1 Year at 1.38%, 6 Month at -28.50%, 3 Month at -11.58% and 1 Month at -2.48%.
