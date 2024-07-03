iifl-logo-icon 1
Envair Electrodyne Ltd Share Price

135
(-0.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:12:00 PM

  • Open123
  • Day's High135.1
  • 52 Wk High274.3
  • Prev. Close135.85
  • Day's Low123
  • 52 Wk Low 120.95
  • Turnover (lac)1.81
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.42
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)62.64
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Envair Electrodyne Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

123

Prev. Close

135.85

Turnover(Lac.)

1.81

Day's High

135.1

Day's Low

123

52 Week's High

274.3

52 Week's Low

120.95

Book Value

17.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

62.64

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Envair Electrodyne Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Envair Electrodyne Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Envair Electrodyne Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.52%

Non-Promoter- 42.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Envair Electrodyne Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.64

4.64

4.64

4.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.07

3.88

-2.17

-1.39

Net Worth

7.71

8.52

2.47

3.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.79

3.49

4.07

4.76

yoy growth (%)

-77.34

-14.21

-14.6

15.76

Raw materials

-0.55

-2.12

-2.03

-2.36

As % of sales

69.75

60.76

49.97

49.52

Employee costs

-0.88

-1.24

-1.44

-1.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.6

-1.49

3.46

-0.31

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.11

-0.11

Tax paid

0

0

-0.21

0

Working capital

-1.24

0.88

3.01

0.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-77.34

-14.21

-14.6

15.76

Op profit growth

8.53

101

401.65

-76.31

EBIT growth

7.74

-140.34

-1,917.11

-65.77

Net profit growth

7.26

-146.02

-1,143.46

-50.41

No Record Found

Envair Electrodyne Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Envair Electrodyne Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Harish Kumar Agarwal

Chairman & Managing Director

Anil Nagpal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Avneet Kaur

Independent Director

Satish Kumar Avasthi

Independent Director

Rashmi Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Envair Electrodyne Ltd

Summary

Envair Electrodyne Limited, formerly known as Kirloskar Electrodyne is a part of the multi-crore Kirloskar Group. Established in 1981, the Company has grown into leading manufacturer of Class Quality Products & Systems in Clean Air & Contamination Control, Technical Furniture & Oil Cleaner for High Tech Industries. The Company has been the pioneers in the field of engineering. It owns 3 factories. Unit at Bhosari, Pune is engaged in oil purification and sheet metal fabrication. Clean air equipment is manufactured at their other plant, also located at Bhosari, Pune. The company has diversified into making mechanical cabinets for electronic equipment for which it has set up a plant at Chakan. For making these cabinets, the company has entered into a collaboration with Knurr, Germany. The company has imported cutting and punching machines and assembly fixtures from their German counterpart, for the plant at Chakan.In 1995-96,the company manufactured and commissioned co-generation system at Ugar Sugar Works, Ugar. The company developed filteration system for cleaning of transformer oil, racks for networking of computers, open office partitioning systems and cost effective and sleek air curtains and electrostatic air cleaner as a result of its R & D activities. In the areas of clean air and hydraulic oil electrostatic cleaning, the company has top ranking position in India.The company launched its workstations under Elvin brand and they were well received in the market. The sale o
Company FAQs

What is the Envair Electrodyne Ltd share price today?

The Envair Electrodyne Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹135 today.

What is the Market Cap of Envair Electrodyne Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Envair Electrodyne Ltd is ₹62.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Envair Electrodyne Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Envair Electrodyne Ltd is 0 and 7.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Envair Electrodyne Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Envair Electrodyne Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Envair Electrodyne Ltd is ₹120.95 and ₹274.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Envair Electrodyne Ltd?

Envair Electrodyne Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.37%, 3 Years at 62.52%, 1 Year at 1.38%, 6 Month at -28.50%, 3 Month at -11.58% and 1 Month at -2.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Envair Electrodyne Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Envair Electrodyne Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.52 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.48 %

