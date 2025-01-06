iifl-logo-icon 1
Envair Electrodyne Ltd Cash Flow Statement

135
(-0.63%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Envair Electrodyne Ltd

Envair Electrody FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.6

-1.49

3.46

-0.31

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.11

-0.11

Tax paid

0

0

-0.21

0

Working capital

-1.24

0.88

3.01

0.5

Other operating items

Operating

-2.94

-0.72

6.15

0.07

Capital expenditure

6.39

-5.95

-0.21

-0.11

Free cash flow

3.44

-6.67

5.94

-0.03

Equity raised

0.39

5.01

-3.02

-2.28

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.89

2.05

1.57

1.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7.72

0.39

4.48

-1.05

