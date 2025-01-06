Envair Electrodyne Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.6
-1.49
3.46
-0.31
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.11
-0.11
Tax paid
0
0
-0.21
0
Working capital
-1.24
0.88
3.01
0.5
Other operating items
Operating
-2.94
-0.72
6.15
0.07
Capital expenditure
6.39
-5.95
-0.21
-0.11
Free cash flow
3.44
-6.67
5.94
-0.03
Equity raised
0.39
5.01
-3.02
-2.28
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.89
2.05
1.57
1.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.72
0.39
4.48
-1.05
