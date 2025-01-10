iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Envair Electrodyne Ltd Balance Sheet

132.95
(-0.41%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Envair Electrodyne Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.64

4.64

4.64

4.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.07

3.88

-2.17

-1.39

Net Worth

7.71

8.52

2.47

3.25

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

2.77

2.49

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.71

8.52

5.24

5.74

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.94

1.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.26

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.19

0

0

Networking Capital

0.49

1.67

3.05

1.91

Inventories

0

0.38

0.46

0.61

Inventory Days

281.51

Sundry Debtors

0

1.05

0.62

0.68

Debtor Days

313.82

Other Current Assets

0.86

1.58

3.7

1.95

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.4

-0.67

-0.54

Creditor Days

249.21

Other Current Liabilities

-0.3

-0.94

-1.06

-0.79

Cash

5.96

6.65

1.26

2.79

Total Assets

7.71

8.51

5.25

5.73

Envair Electrody : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Envair Electrodyne Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.