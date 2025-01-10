Envair Electrodyne Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.64
4.64
4.64
4.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.07
3.88
-2.17
-1.39
Net Worth
7.71
8.52
2.47
3.25
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
2.77
2.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.71
8.52
5.24
5.74
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.94
1.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.26
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.19
0
0
Networking Capital
0.49
1.67
3.05
1.91
Inventories
0
0.38
0.46
0.61
Inventory Days
281.51
Sundry Debtors
0
1.05
0.62
0.68
Debtor Days
313.82
Other Current Assets
0.86
1.58
3.7
1.95
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.4
-0.67
-0.54
Creditor Days
249.21
Other Current Liabilities
-0.3
-0.94
-1.06
-0.79
Cash
5.96
6.65
1.26
2.79
Total Assets
7.71
8.51
5.25
5.73
No Record Found
