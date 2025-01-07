Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.79
3.49
4.07
4.76
yoy growth (%)
-77.34
-14.21
-14.6
15.76
Raw materials
-0.55
-2.12
-2.03
-2.36
As % of sales
69.75
60.76
49.97
49.52
Employee costs
-0.88
-1.24
-1.44
-1.37
As % of sales
111.85
35.53
35.62
28.91
Other costs
-0.89
-1.54
-1.29
-1.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
112.91
44.29
31.72
24.5
Operating profit
-1.53
-1.41
-0.7
-0.14
OPM
-194.53
-40.59
-17.32
-2.94
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.11
-0.11
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.04
-0.12
-0.11
Other income
0.08
0.07
4.4
0.05
Profit before tax
-1.6
-1.49
3.46
-0.31
Taxes
0
0
-0.21
0
Tax rate
0
0
-6.15
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.6
-1.49
3.25
-0.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.6
-1.49
3.25
-0.31
yoy growth (%)
7.26
-146.02
-1,143.46
-50.41
NPM
-203.1
-42.89
79.94
-6.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.