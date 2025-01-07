iifl-logo-icon 1
Envair Electrodyne Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

132
(-2.22%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.79

3.49

4.07

4.76

yoy growth (%)

-77.34

-14.21

-14.6

15.76

Raw materials

-0.55

-2.12

-2.03

-2.36

As % of sales

69.75

60.76

49.97

49.52

Employee costs

-0.88

-1.24

-1.44

-1.37

As % of sales

111.85

35.53

35.62

28.91

Other costs

-0.89

-1.54

-1.29

-1.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

112.91

44.29

31.72

24.5

Operating profit

-1.53

-1.41

-0.7

-0.14

OPM

-194.53

-40.59

-17.32

-2.94

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.11

-0.11

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.04

-0.12

-0.11

Other income

0.08

0.07

4.4

0.05

Profit before tax

-1.6

-1.49

3.46

-0.31

Taxes

0

0

-0.21

0

Tax rate

0

0

-6.15

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.6

-1.49

3.25

-0.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.6

-1.49

3.25

-0.31

yoy growth (%)

7.26

-146.02

-1,143.46

-50.41

NPM

-203.1

-42.89

79.94

-6.54

