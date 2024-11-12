iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Envair Electrodyne Ltd Board Meeting

126.4
(-2.36%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:47:00 AM

Envair Electrody CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
ENVAIR ELECTRODYNE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Second Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2024 Pl find enclosed attached financial results for quarter ended 30th september 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. on 30-08-2024 approved the following items
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
ENVAIR ELECTRODYNE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve That the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Pl find attached outcome of board meeting for unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202416 May 2024
ENVAIR ELECTRODYNE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is in continuation of our letter dated 28/03/2024 & pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and other applicable Regulations if any that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Envair Electrodyne Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday 27th May 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & Year ending 31st March 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Result For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31-03-2024. Pl find enclosed attached financial results for quarter & year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Mar 20247 Mar 2024
The Board in its meeting held today i.e 07-03-2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma as CFO of the company
Board Meeting27 Feb 202427 Feb 2024
This is to inform you that a meeting of board of directors through videoconferencing held today ie.27-02-2024 to discuss the following item: 1.) To Take Note of SDD Compliance:
Board Meeting13 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
ENVAIR ELECTRODYNE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13/02/2024 to Consider & Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter & Period Ended 31/12/2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors held on 13th February 2024, at 01:15 pm and concluded at 01:50 PM inter alia, approved the following: 1. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. 2. To Approve Appointment of M/s Sanger & Associates as Secretarial Auditor for financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

Envair Electrody: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Envair Electrodyne Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.