Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

ENVAIR ELECTRODYNE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Second Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2024 Pl find enclosed attached financial results for quarter ended 30th september 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. on 30-08-2024 approved the following items

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

ENVAIR ELECTRODYNE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve That the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Pl find attached outcome of board meeting for unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 16 May 2024

ENVAIR ELECTRODYNE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is in continuation of our letter dated 28/03/2024 & pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and other applicable Regulations if any that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Envair Electrodyne Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday 27th May 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & Year ending 31st March 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Result For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31-03-2024. Pl find enclosed attached financial results for quarter & year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024

The Board in its meeting held today i.e 07-03-2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma as CFO of the company

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 27 Feb 2024

This is to inform you that a meeting of board of directors through videoconferencing held today ie.27-02-2024 to discuss the following item: 1.) To Take Note of SDD Compliance:

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024