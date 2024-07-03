Epic Energy Ltd Summary

Epic Energy Limited was incorporated in 1991. The Company has been in the business of Energy conservation and Renewable Energy Services since 2004. It basically operates in two business segments: Power conditioners and savers, and Renewable Energy and energy saving appliances. Recognised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Government of India, as an Energy Service Company (ESCO), Epic has served State Governments, Municipal Corporations as well as some of the large Corporates in the Electrical Industry in India.The Company has manufacturing facilities in Vadodara and Navi Mumbai, India. The Companys products include energy saving devices and solar energy products. Apart from these, it operates in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka.In 2004, the Company commenced Energy business. In 2005, it acquired Hydrogen Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.; it set up new assembling unit in Vadodara, Gujarat in 2006; Further, the Company launched remote energy management systems in 2007; it acquired SRS Engineers, an engineering firm, acquired Sathyan Sun Power Systems for manufacture of electronic & electrical equipments in 2008; installed Solar Rooftop Plant with 2 MW in Canada in 2009; in 2017, it made a beginning in the LED retrofitting market by executing one project in one Nagar Palika in Gujarat for 6,200 luminaries. The initial project in the LED retrofitting market in one Nagar Palika in Gujarat for 6,200 luminaries was expanded by further 1500 luminaries in 2017-18.