SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹104.4
Prev. Close₹109.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.46
Day's High₹104.4
Day's Low₹104.4
52 Week's High₹148.15
52 Week's Low₹5.97
Book Value₹10.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)75.29
P/E105.63
EPS1.04
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.21
7.21
7.21
7.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.47
-0.83
-0.4
0.04
Net Worth
6.74
6.38
6.81
7.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.42
1.73
6.79
18.72
yoy growth (%)
-17.69
-74.44
-63.7
-4.14
Raw materials
-0.85
-0.78
-4.93
-15.28
As % of sales
59.49
45.24
72.69
81.64
Employee costs
-0.67
-0.57
-0.75
-1.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.66
-0.34
0.06
-0.06
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.37
-0.37
-0.37
Tax paid
0.02
0.01
0.56
-0.62
Working capital
0.03
-0.15
0.74
0.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.69
-74.44
-63.7
-4.14
Op profit growth
-1,297.32
-91
45.34
-41.02
EBIT growth
96.89
-527.96
-220.27
-89.74
Net profit growth
93.89
-152.18
-190.4
-76.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
42.79
49.83
64.9
62.9
58.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
42.79
49.83
64.9
62.9
58.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sanjay Gugale
Non Executive Director
Veena Morsawala
Independent Director
Brian A DSouza
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandeep Shivkumar Gupta
Independent Director
Bharat Mehta
Independent Director
Priya Kishor Joshi
Independent Director
Harshal Gunde
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Epic Energy Ltd
Summary
Epic Energy Limited was incorporated in 1991. The Company has been in the business of Energy conservation and Renewable Energy Services since 2004. It basically operates in two business segments: Power conditioners and savers, and Renewable Energy and energy saving appliances. Recognised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Government of India, as an Energy Service Company (ESCO), Epic has served State Governments, Municipal Corporations as well as some of the large Corporates in the Electrical Industry in India.The Company has manufacturing facilities in Vadodara and Navi Mumbai, India. The Companys products include energy saving devices and solar energy products. Apart from these, it operates in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka.In 2004, the Company commenced Energy business. In 2005, it acquired Hydrogen Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.; it set up new assembling unit in Vadodara, Gujarat in 2006; Further, the Company launched remote energy management systems in 2007; it acquired SRS Engineers, an engineering firm, acquired Sathyan Sun Power Systems for manufacture of electronic & electrical equipments in 2008; installed Solar Rooftop Plant with 2 MW in Canada in 2009; in 2017, it made a beginning in the LED retrofitting market by executing one project in one Nagar Palika in Gujarat for 6,200 luminaries. The initial project in the LED retrofitting market in one Nagar Palika in Gujarat for 6,
Read More
The Epic Energy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹104.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Epic Energy Ltd is ₹75.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Epic Energy Ltd is 105.63 and 10.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Epic Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Epic Energy Ltd is ₹5.97 and ₹148.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Epic Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.65%, 3 Years at 142.95%, 1 Year at 1120.56%, 6 Month at 570.63%, 3 Month at 94.67% and 1 Month at -11.59%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.