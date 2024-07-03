iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Epic Energy Ltd Share Price

104.4
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:24:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open104.4
  • Day's High104.4
  • 52 Wk High148.15
  • Prev. Close109.85
  • Day's Low104.4
  • 52 Wk Low 5.97
  • Turnover (lac)0.46
  • P/E105.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.02
  • EPS1.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)75.29
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Epic Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

104.4

Prev. Close

109.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.46

Day's High

104.4

Day's Low

104.4

52 Week's High

148.15

52 Week's Low

5.97

Book Value

10.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

75.29

P/E

105.63

EPS

1.04

Divi. Yield

0

Epic Energy Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Epic Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Epic Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:35 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.26%

Non-Promoter- 76.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 76.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Epic Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.21

7.21

7.21

7.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.47

-0.83

-0.4

0.04

Net Worth

6.74

6.38

6.81

7.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.42

1.73

6.79

18.72

yoy growth (%)

-17.69

-74.44

-63.7

-4.14

Raw materials

-0.85

-0.78

-4.93

-15.28

As % of sales

59.49

45.24

72.69

81.64

Employee costs

-0.67

-0.57

-0.75

-1.23

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.66

-0.34

0.06

-0.06

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.37

-0.37

-0.37

Tax paid

0.02

0.01

0.56

-0.62

Working capital

0.03

-0.15

0.74

0.21

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.69

-74.44

-63.7

-4.14

Op profit growth

-1,297.32

-91

45.34

-41.02

EBIT growth

96.89

-527.96

-220.27

-89.74

Net profit growth

93.89

-152.18

-190.4

-76.24

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

42.79

49.83

64.9

62.9

58.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

42.79

49.83

64.9

62.9

58.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Epic Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Epic Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sanjay Gugale

Non Executive Director

Veena Morsawala

Independent Director

Brian A DSouza

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandeep Shivkumar Gupta

Independent Director

Bharat Mehta

Independent Director

Priya Kishor Joshi

Independent Director

Harshal Gunde

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Epic Energy Ltd

Summary

Epic Energy Limited was incorporated in 1991. The Company has been in the business of Energy conservation and Renewable Energy Services since 2004. It basically operates in two business segments: Power conditioners and savers, and Renewable Energy and energy saving appliances. Recognised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Government of India, as an Energy Service Company (ESCO), Epic has served State Governments, Municipal Corporations as well as some of the large Corporates in the Electrical Industry in India.The Company has manufacturing facilities in Vadodara and Navi Mumbai, India. The Companys products include energy saving devices and solar energy products. Apart from these, it operates in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka.In 2004, the Company commenced Energy business. In 2005, it acquired Hydrogen Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.; it set up new assembling unit in Vadodara, Gujarat in 2006; Further, the Company launched remote energy management systems in 2007; it acquired SRS Engineers, an engineering firm, acquired Sathyan Sun Power Systems for manufacture of electronic & electrical equipments in 2008; installed Solar Rooftop Plant with 2 MW in Canada in 2009; in 2017, it made a beginning in the LED retrofitting market by executing one project in one Nagar Palika in Gujarat for 6,200 luminaries. The initial project in the LED retrofitting market in one Nagar Palika in Gujarat for 6,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Epic Energy Ltd share price today?

The Epic Energy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹104.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Epic Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Epic Energy Ltd is ₹75.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Epic Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Epic Energy Ltd is 105.63 and 10.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Epic Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Epic Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Epic Energy Ltd is ₹5.97 and ₹148.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Epic Energy Ltd?

Epic Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.65%, 3 Years at 142.95%, 1 Year at 1120.56%, 6 Month at 570.63%, 3 Month at 94.67% and 1 Month at -11.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Epic Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Epic Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 76.73 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Epic Energy Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.