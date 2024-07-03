Epic Energy Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2013
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
32.24
20.93
25.31
24.51
32.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
32.24
20.93
25.31
24.51
32.88
Other Operating Income
-10.38
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
21.86
20.93
25.31
24.51
32.88
Total Expenditure
21.19
19.29
23.37
22.31
29.9
PBIDT
0.67
1.63
1.95
2.19
2.98
Interest
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
0.18
PBDT
0.64
1.61
1.94
2.19
2.79
Depreciation
0.76
1.16
1.45
1.45
1.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.07
0.14
0.1
0.15
0.25
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.03
0.31
0.38
0.58
1.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.03
0.31
0.38
0.58
1.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.03
0.31
0.38
0.58
1.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.46
0.57
0.44
1.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.71
6.71
6.71
6.71
6.71
Public Shareholding (Number)
50,33,435
50,33,435
50,33,435
50,33,435
50,33,435
Public Shareholding (%)
75
75
75
75
75
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
16,78,065
16,78,065
16,78,065
16,78,065
16,78,065
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
25
25
25
25
25
PBIDTM(%)
2.07
7.83
7.7
8.93
9.06
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-0.12
1.48
1.54
2.4
3.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.