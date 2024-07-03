iifl-logo-icon 1
Epic Energy Ltd Half Yearly Results

94.25
(-4.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:54:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Sept-2013Mar-2013Sept-2012Mar-2012

Gross Sales

32.24

20.93

25.31

24.51

32.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

32.24

20.93

25.31

24.51

32.88

Other Operating Income

-10.38

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

21.86

20.93

25.31

24.51

32.88

Total Expenditure

21.19

19.29

23.37

22.31

29.9

PBIDT

0.67

1.63

1.95

2.19

2.98

Interest

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

0.18

PBDT

0.64

1.61

1.94

2.19

2.79

Depreciation

0.76

1.16

1.45

1.45

1.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.07

0.14

0.1

0.15

0.25

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.03

0.31

0.38

0.58

1.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.03

0.31

0.38

0.58

1.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.03

0.31

0.38

0.58

1.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.46

0.57

0.44

1.58

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.71

6.71

6.71

6.71

6.71

Public Shareholding (Number)

50,33,435

50,33,435

50,33,435

50,33,435

50,33,435

Public Shareholding (%)

75

75

75

75

75

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

16,78,065

16,78,065

16,78,065

16,78,065

16,78,065

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

25

25

25

25

25

PBIDTM(%)

2.07

7.83

7.7

8.93

9.06

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-0.12

1.48

1.54

2.4

3.22

