Epic Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

99.2
(-4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:45:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.42

1.73

6.79

18.72

yoy growth (%)

-17.69

-74.44

-63.7

-4.14

Raw materials

-0.85

-0.78

-4.93

-15.28

As % of sales

59.49

45.24

72.69

81.64

Employee costs

-0.67

-0.57

-0.75

-1.23

As % of sales

47.21

32.99

11.11

6.6

Other costs

-0.39

-0.33

-0.64

-1.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.71

19.39

9.46

10.07

Operating profit

-0.49

0.04

0.45

0.31

OPM

-34.42

2.36

6.72

1.67

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.37

-0.37

-0.37

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.01

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.66

-0.34

0.06

-0.06

Taxes

0.02

0.01

0.56

-0.62

Tax rate

-3.43

-4.02

809.22

908.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.63

-0.32

0.63

-0.69

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.63

-0.32

0.63

-0.69

yoy growth (%)

93.89

-152.18

-190.4

-76.24

NPM

-44.67

-18.96

9.28

-3.72

