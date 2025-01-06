iifl-logo-icon 1
Epic Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

104.4
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Epic Energy Ltd

Epic Energy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.66

-0.34

0.06

-0.06

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.37

-0.37

-0.37

Tax paid

0.02

0.01

0.56

-0.62

Working capital

0.03

-0.15

0.74

0.21

Other operating items

Operating

-0.78

-0.85

0.99

-0.86

Capital expenditure

0.01

0

0

0.07

Free cash flow

-0.77

-0.85

0.99

-0.78

Equity raised

1.35

2.01

0.75

2.15

Investing

-0.35

0

0

-0.1

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.22

1.16

1.75

1.27

