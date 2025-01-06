Epic Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.66
-0.34
0.06
-0.06
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.37
-0.37
-0.37
Tax paid
0.02
0.01
0.56
-0.62
Working capital
0.03
-0.15
0.74
0.21
Other operating items
Operating
-0.78
-0.85
0.99
-0.86
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
0
0.07
Free cash flow
-0.77
-0.85
0.99
-0.78
Equity raised
1.35
2.01
0.75
2.15
Investing
-0.35
0
0
-0.1
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.22
1.16
1.75
1.27
