Epic Energy Ltd Nine Monthly Results

94.25
(-4.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009

Gross Sales

31.75

36.93

48.5

45.7

41.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.75

36.93

48.5

45.7

41.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

31.75

36.93

48.5

45.7

41.77

Total Expenditure

29.44

33.79

42.91

39.04

33.59

PBIDT

2.3

3.15

5.57

6.65

8.18

Interest

0.02

0

0.5

0.54

0.27

PBDT

2.27

3.15

5.07

6.11

7.9

Depreciation

1.57

2.18

2.22

2.14

1.94

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0.18

0

0

0

Tax

0.21

0

0.56

0.99

1.25

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.49

0.77

2.28

2.98

4.71

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.49

0.77

2.28

2.98

4.71

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.49

0.77

2.28

2.98

4.71

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.73

1.15

3.41

4.44

7.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.71

6.71

6.71

6.71

6.71

Public Shareholding (Number)

50,33,435

50,33,435

50,33,435

50,33,435

50,33,435

Public Shareholding (%)

75

75

75

75

75

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

16,78,065

16,78,065

16,78,065

16,78,065

16,78,065

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

25

25

25

25

25

PBIDTM(%)

7.27

8.52

11.5

14.55

19.58

PBDTM(%)

7.18

8.52

10.47

13.36

18.93

PATM(%)

1.54

2.11

4.72

6.52

11.27

