Epic Energy Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
Gross Sales
31.75
36.93
48.5
45.7
41.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.75
36.93
48.5
45.7
41.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
31.75
36.93
48.5
45.7
41.77
Total Expenditure
29.44
33.79
42.91
39.04
33.59
PBIDT
2.3
3.15
5.57
6.65
8.18
Interest
0.02
0
0.5
0.54
0.27
PBDT
2.27
3.15
5.07
6.11
7.9
Depreciation
1.57
2.18
2.22
2.14
1.94
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0.18
0
0
0
Tax
0.21
0
0.56
0.99
1.25
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.49
0.77
2.28
2.98
4.71
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.49
0.77
2.28
2.98
4.71
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.49
0.77
2.28
2.98
4.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.73
1.15
3.41
4.44
7.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.71
6.71
6.71
6.71
6.71
Public Shareholding (Number)
50,33,435
50,33,435
50,33,435
50,33,435
50,33,435
Public Shareholding (%)
75
75
75
75
75
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
16,78,065
16,78,065
16,78,065
16,78,065
16,78,065
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
25
25
25
25
25
PBIDTM(%)
7.27
8.52
11.5
14.55
19.58
PBDTM(%)
7.18
8.52
10.47
13.36
18.93
PATM(%)
1.54
2.11
4.72
6.52
11.27
