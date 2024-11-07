Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

EPIC ENERGY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its designated persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from October 1 2024 until the expiry of 48 hours from the said financial results being made public. Any other matters with the permission of the chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024. We are enclosing the following documents: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report on quarterly and half yearly results by M/s NGST & Associates, Chartered Accountants. This is for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

EPIC ENERGY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Monday 5th August 2024 inter alia to conduct the following business: 1. To approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 if any for the financial year ended 30th June 2024. 2. In terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 that the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Designated persons and all other insiders from July 01 2024 upto 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Reviewed Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. 3. To Reconstitute the committees of the Board. This notice is being given in terms of the Listing Regulations. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. Monday, 5th August, 2024, inter alia approved the following: 1. Approved and adopted the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter and Three months period ended as on June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the Un-Audited Financial Results. 2. Reconstitution of the committees of the Board. Please note that the Board meeting commenced at 04.22 p.m. and concluded at 5.18 p.m. You are requested to take the information on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

This is to inform you that at the Board Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 22nd July, 2024, the following decisions were taken by the Board of Directors:1. The 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, August, 26, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ other audio-visual means (OAVM) as permitted under MCAs Circular allowing the Companies to convene General Meeting electronically.2. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Register of the Company will remain closed from August, 20, 2024 To August, 26, 2024 (Both Days Inclusive) for the purpose of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company.3. Appointment of Ms. Priya Joshi (DIN: 10590560) as an Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation, for a tenure of 5 consecutive years commencing from July 22,2024 to July 21,2029, subject to approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming AGM.

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015, we wish to inform that based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e, June 17, 2024 have approved the Appointment of Statutory Auditor M/s NGST& Associates (FRN: 135159W).

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 10 May 2024

EPIC ENERGY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its designated persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from April 1 2024 until the expiry of 48 hours from the said financial results being made public. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on 18th May 2024, have approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. We submit herewith the following in compliance of the above Regulations: 1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Audit Report issued by P C N & Associates, Chartered Accountants, the statutory Auditors, in respect of above Audited Financial Results. 3. We declare that the above Audit Report is with unmodified opinion. The meeting of the Board commenced at 3.12 p.m. and concluded at 4.40 p.m. This is for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024