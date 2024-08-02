iifl-logo-icon 1
Epic Energy Ltd AGM

76.85
(-4.95%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Epic Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
AGM 26/08/2024 Submission of 33rd Annual Report of Epic Energy Limited for the year 2023-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024) Persuant to Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule-III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. We enclose the summary of proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company held on Monday 26th August, 2024 at 11.00 am through video conferencing(VC). Kindly take the same on your record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.08.2024) We hereby submit the Scrutnizer Report consolidated for Remote E-Voting & Voting during of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, August 26, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 including the amendments thereof. Kindly take the above intimation on your record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.08.2024)

Epic Energy: Related News

No Record Found

