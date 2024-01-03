iifl-logo

EPW India Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

4.9

0.86

Net Worth

5

0.96

Minority Interest

Debt

13.2

0.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

18.2

1.19

Fixed Assets

0.28

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.26

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

16.63

0.29

Inventories

13.39

4.17

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

8.98

2.84

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.93

0.19

Sundry Creditors

-4.47

-6.32

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.2

-0.59

Cash

1.04

0.8

Total Assets

18.22

1.19

