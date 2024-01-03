EPW India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
4.9
0.86
Net Worth
5
0.96
Minority Interest
Debt
13.2
0.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.2
1.19
Fixed Assets
0.28
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.26
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
16.63
0.29
Inventories
13.39
4.17
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.98
2.84
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.93
0.19
Sundry Creditors
-4.47
-6.32
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.2
-0.59
Cash
1.04
0.8
Total Assets
18.22
1.19
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.