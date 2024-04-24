To the Members of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited (the "Bank"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 as well as the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required for Banking Companies and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with rules made thereunder, of the state of affairs of the Bank as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Bank in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI ‘s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional Judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. No. Key Audit Matters How our Audit Addresses our Key Audit Matters Identification of non-performing advances and provisioning for advances 1 Advances form a material portion of the Banks assets and the quality of the Banks loan portfolio is measured in terms of the proportion of non-performing assets (NPAs) to the total loans and advances. Identification, classification and provisioning of NPAs are governed by the prudential norms on income Recognition and Asset Classification ("IRAC") issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") which include rule-based and judgemental factors. Management is also required to make estimates of stress, recoverability issues, and security erosion in respect of specific borrowers or groups of borrowers, on account of specific factors that may affect such borrowers/groups. We considered the Banks accounting policies for NPA identification, and provisioning and have assessed the compliance with the IRAC norms prescribed by the RBI. In view of the significance of this area to the overall audit of financial statements, it has been considered as a key audit matter. We tested the operating effectiveness of the controls (including application and IT dependent controls) for borrower wise classification of loans in the respective asset classes viz., standard, sub-standard, doubtful and loss with reference to their days-past-due (DPD) status. We considered the special mention accounts ("SMA") reports submitted by the Bank to the RBIs central repository of information on large credits (CRILC) and made inquiries of personnel in the Banks credit and risk departments regarding indicators of stress or the occurrence of specific event(s) of default or other factors affecting the loan portfolio / particular loan product category, that may affect NPA identification and/ or provisioning. Selected the borrowers based on quantitative and qualitative risk factors for their assessment of appropriate classification as NPA including computation of overdue ageing to assess its correct classification and provision amount as per extant IRAC norms and Bank policy. We performed analytical procedures which considered both financial and non- financial parameters, in relation to identification of NPAs and provisioning there against. Information Technology ("IT") Systems and Controls impacting Financial Reporting 2 The IT environment of the Bank is complex and involves a large number of independent and interdependent IT systems used in the operations of the Bank for processing and recording a large volume of transactions at numerous locations. As a result, there is a high degree of reliance and dependency on such IT systems for the financial reporting process of the Bank. As part of our Audit, we have carried out testing of the IT general controls, application controls and IT dependent manual controls of the financially significant applications. The IT infrastructure is critical for smooth functioning of the Banks business operations as well as for timely and accurate financial accounting and reporting. We have gained an understanding of IT controls framework through Walkthrough of processes. We have referred to the reports of Information Systems Audit. IT general controls include user access management and change management across applications, networks, database, and operating systems. We have also tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Banks IT general controls in the nature of controls over logical access, change management, and other aspects of IT controls over the key information systems that are critical to financial reporting. These included testing that requests for access to systems were reviewed and authorized. Due to the pervasive nature and complexity of the IT environment as well as its significance in relation to accurate and timely financial reporting we have identified this area as a key audit matter. Where deficiencies were identified, we tested compensating controls or performed alternate procedures sufficient to confirm that the control objectives are satisfied.

Other Matter

The financial statements of the bank for the year ended March 31, 2023 were jointly audited by M/s. T R Chadha & Co LLP and M/s Varma & Varma, who, vide their report dated May 05, 2023, expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial statements.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Banks Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Banks annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Banks annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Banks Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Bank in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, in so far as they apply to the Bank and provisions of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and circulars, guidelines and directions issued by Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") from time to time.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Bank and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Banks ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management and Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Bank or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Banks financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Bank has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Banks ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Bank to cease to continue as a going concern

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. The Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account have been drawn up in accordance with the provisions of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended.

2. As required by sub section (3) of section 30 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our audit and have found them to be satisfactory;

b) The transactions of the Bank, which have come to our notice, have been within the powers of the Bank; and

c) The financial accounting systems of the Bank are centralized and therefore, accounting returns for the purpose of preparing financial statements are not required to be submitted by the branches. Our audit is carried out centrally as all the necessary records and data required for the purposes of our audit are centrally available. However, we have visited 32 branches for the purpose of our audit, in compliance with the extant RBI Circular.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Bank so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, to the extent they are not inconsistent with the accounting policies prescribed by RBI;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Bank with reference to these financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure" to this report;

(g) In our opinion, the provisions of section 197 of the Act are not applicable to the bank by virtue of Section 35B(2A) of the Banking Regulation Act 1949; and

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Bank has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer to Schedule 12 to the financial statements;

ii. The Bank did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Bank;

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Bank to or in any other persons / entities, including foreign entities (‘Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Bank ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Bank from any persons / entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the bank shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures which we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the management in this regard, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the management under sub- clause (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. a) The final dividend declared and paid by the bank during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013. b) As stated in Schedule 18.1(c)(vi) to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Bank have proposed dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the bank has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Varma & Varma For ASA & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN: 004532S ICAI FRN: 009571N/N500006 P R Prasanna Varma G N Ramaswami Partner Partner ICAI Membership No. 25854 ICAI Membership No. 202363 UDIN: 24025854BKGPXY2503 UDIN: 24202363BKEYVF1644 Place: Chennai Place: Chennai Date: 24/04/2024 Date: 24/04/2024

Annexure to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited (the "Bank") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Bank for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Banks Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Banks policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Banks internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Banks internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A Banks internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Banks internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that 1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the bank; 2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the bank are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the bank; and 3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the banks assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Bank has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.