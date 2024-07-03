iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Share Price

69.38
(4.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open66.6
  • Day's High70
  • 52 Wk High116.5
  • Prev. Close66.34
  • Day's Low66.6
  • 52 Wk Low 61.35
  • Turnover (lac)9,692.38
  • P/E16.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value52.77
  • EPS3.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,904.61
  • Div. Yield1.5
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

66.6

Prev. Close

66.34

Turnover(Lac.)

9,692.38

Day's High

70

Day's Low

66.6

52 Week's High

116.5

52 Week's Low

61.35

Book Value

52.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,904.61

P/E

16.88

EPS

3.93

Divi. Yield

1.5

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Corporate Action

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 60.58%

Institutions: 60.58%

Non-Institutions: 39.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,134.89

1,110.56

1,252.03

1,139.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,833.81

4,047.39

2,994.14

2,257.06

Net Worth

5,968.7

5,157.95

4,246.17

3,396.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Geeta Dutta Goel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Navin Puri

Independent Non Exe. Director

S A Ramesh Rangan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Samir Kumar Barua

Independent Non Exe. Director

VINOD KUMAR SHARMA

Managing Director & CEO

PATHANGI NARASIMHAN VASUDEVAN

Whole-time Director

Murali Vaidyanathan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ramanathan

Part Time Chairman

Anil Kumar Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

ARUN KUMAR VERMA

Independent Non Exe. Director

NARAYANASWAMY BALAKRISHNAN

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gulshan Rai

Independent Non Exe. Director

Keezhayur Sowrirajan Sampath

Independent Non Exe. Director

Narayanan Nadadur Rajagopalan

Independent Non Exe. Director

K Ramkumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd

Summary

Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited (ESFBL) was originally incorporated as V.A.P. Finance Private Limited on June 21, 1993 at Madras, Tamil Nadu, as a Private Limited Company by the RoC. Bank became a deemed public limited company on March 5, 1994 and the name of our Bank was changed to V.A.P. Finance Limited and the Certificate of Incorporation was endorsed by the RoC to that effect. Bank thereafter became a Private Limited Company dated March 30, 2011 upon change of name from V.A.P. Finance Limited to V.A.P. Finance Private Limited due to conversion of the Bank from a Public Limited Company to a Private Limited Company. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 12, 2011 was granted by the RoC upon change of name from V.A.P. Finance Private Limited to Equitas Finance Private Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on September 29, 2015 upon change of name from Equitas Finance Private Limited to Equitas Finance Limited. Promoter, EHL was granted the RBI In-Principle Approval and RBI Final Approval on October 7, 2015 and June 30, 2016, respectively, to establish an SFB. Subsequently, Bank was converted in to an SFB and Iit commenced operations on September 5, 2016 as an SFB. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 2, 2016 was granted by the RoC upon change of name of the Bank to Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited.Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited is one of the largest small finance banks in India. The Bank is engaged in retail b
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd share price today?

The Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹69.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹7904.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd is 16.88 and 1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹61.35 and ₹116.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd?

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.13%, 3 Years at 3.69%, 1 Year at -40.07%, 6 Month at -29.86%, 3 Month at -11.69% and 1 Month at 3.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 60.58 %
Public - 39.42 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.