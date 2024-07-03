Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBanks
Open₹66.6
Prev. Close₹66.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,692.38
Day's High₹70
Day's Low₹66.6
52 Week's High₹116.5
52 Week's Low₹61.35
Book Value₹52.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,904.61
P/E16.88
EPS3.93
Divi. Yield1.5
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,134.89
1,110.56
1,252.03
1,139.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,833.81
4,047.39
2,994.14
2,257.06
Net Worth
5,968.7
5,157.95
4,246.17
3,396.34
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Geeta Dutta Goel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Navin Puri
Independent Non Exe. Director
S A Ramesh Rangan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Samir Kumar Barua
Independent Non Exe. Director
VINOD KUMAR SHARMA
Managing Director & CEO
PATHANGI NARASIMHAN VASUDEVAN
Whole-time Director
Murali Vaidyanathan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ramanathan
Part Time Chairman
Anil Kumar Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
ARUN KUMAR VERMA
Independent Non Exe. Director
NARAYANASWAMY BALAKRISHNAN
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gulshan Rai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Keezhayur Sowrirajan Sampath
Independent Non Exe. Director
Narayanan Nadadur Rajagopalan
Independent Non Exe. Director
K Ramkumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
Summary
Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited (ESFBL) was originally incorporated as V.A.P. Finance Private Limited on June 21, 1993 at Madras, Tamil Nadu, as a Private Limited Company by the RoC. Bank became a deemed public limited company on March 5, 1994 and the name of our Bank was changed to V.A.P. Finance Limited and the Certificate of Incorporation was endorsed by the RoC to that effect. Bank thereafter became a Private Limited Company dated March 30, 2011 upon change of name from V.A.P. Finance Limited to V.A.P. Finance Private Limited due to conversion of the Bank from a Public Limited Company to a Private Limited Company. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 12, 2011 was granted by the RoC upon change of name from V.A.P. Finance Private Limited to Equitas Finance Private Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on September 29, 2015 upon change of name from Equitas Finance Private Limited to Equitas Finance Limited. Promoter, EHL was granted the RBI In-Principle Approval and RBI Final Approval on October 7, 2015 and June 30, 2016, respectively, to establish an SFB. Subsequently, Bank was converted in to an SFB and Iit commenced operations on September 5, 2016 as an SFB. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 2, 2016 was granted by the RoC upon change of name of the Bank to Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited.Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited is one of the largest small finance banks in India. The Bank is engaged in retail b
Read More
The Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹69.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹7904.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd is 16.88 and 1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹61.35 and ₹116.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.13%, 3 Years at 3.69%, 1 Year at -40.07%, 6 Month at -29.86%, 3 Month at -11.69% and 1 Month at 3.37%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.