Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Board Meeting

Equitas Sma. Fin CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Dec 202421 Dec 2024
Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has informed the exchange regarding grant of employee stock options under ESFB Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2019
Board Meeting5 Dec 20245 Dec 2024
Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has informed the Exchanges regarding the allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures
Board Meeting8 Nov 202423 Oct 2024
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 and fund raising. Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of Board meeting held on November 8, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30 2024 & the raising of capital through issuance of Redeemable Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures / Bonds / other debt securities on a private placement basis subject to approval from the Shareholders of the Bank Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. July 26, 2024 Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has informed the exchange regarding intimation of record date for payment of dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
Board Meeting15 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has informed the Exchanges regarding appointment and re-appointment of Independent Directors and appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-2025
Board Meeting24 Apr 202410 Apr 2024
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and financial year ended March 312024 and to consider the proposal to recommend dividend on equity shares of the Bank for the financial year ended March 312024 Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On April 24, 2024 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter & financial year ended March 31, 2024 2. Recommendation of Dividend The Board has recommended a dividend of Re.l/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank. The Record date for the purpose of determining eligibility of Members entitled to receive the dividend shall be intimated later. 3. Completion of tenure of Mr. Arun Ramanathan (DIN: 00308848), Part-time Chairman and Independent Director of the Bank 4. Appointment of Mr. Anil Kumar Sharma (DIN: 08537123) as Additional Director (Independent) and Part-time Chairman of the Bank Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has informed the exchange regarding change in directorate. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has informed the exchange that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today i.e., March 28, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the appointment of Dr. Gulshan Rai (DIN:01594321) as an Additional Director (Independent) of the Bank with effect from March 28, 2024 until April 08, 2028 subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Bank
Board Meeting25 Jan 202411 Jan 2024
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 312023 Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has informed the exchange regarding Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

