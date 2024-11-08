Board Meeting 21 Dec 2024 21 Dec 2024

Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has informed the exchange regarding grant of employee stock options under ESFB Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2019

Board Meeting 5 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has informed the Exchanges regarding the allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 23 Oct 2024

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 and fund raising. Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of Board meeting held on November 8, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30 2024 & the raising of capital through issuance of Redeemable Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures / Bonds / other debt securities on a private placement basis subject to approval from the Shareholders of the Bank Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has informed the exchange regarding the outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. July 26, 2024 Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has informed the exchange regarding intimation of record date for payment of dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has informed the Exchanges regarding appointment and re-appointment of Independent Directors and appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-2025

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and financial year ended March 312024 and to consider the proposal to recommend dividend on equity shares of the Bank for the financial year ended March 312024 Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On April 24, 2024 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter & financial year ended March 31, 2024 2. Recommendation of Dividend The Board has recommended a dividend of Re.l/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank. The Record date for the purpose of determining eligibility of Members entitled to receive the dividend shall be intimated later. 3. Completion of tenure of Mr. Arun Ramanathan (DIN: 00308848), Part-time Chairman and Independent Director of the Bank 4. Appointment of Mr. Anil Kumar Sharma (DIN: 08537123) as Additional Director (Independent) and Part-time Chairman of the Bank Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has informed the exchange regarding change in directorate. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has informed the exchange that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today i.e., March 28, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the appointment of Dr. Gulshan Rai (DIN:01594321) as an Additional Director (Independent) of the Bank with effect from March 28, 2024 until April 08, 2028 subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Bank

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024