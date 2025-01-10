Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,134.89
1,110.56
1,252.03
1,139.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,833.81
4,047.39
2,994.14
2,257.06
Net Worth
5,968.7
5,157.95
4,246.17
3,396.34
Minority Interest
Debt
37,916.73
28,322.24
21,567.2
20,557.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.93
10.04
7.01
4.57
Total Liabilities
43,900.36
33,490.23
25,820.38
23,958.2
Fixed Assets
604.73
379.13
200.44
185.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
9,065.27
6,664.56
4,449.85
3,705.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
214.51
197.42
220.62
157.79
Networking Capital
-527.4
-793.7
-557.26
-316.7
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
891.04
684.24
577
438.14
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1,418.44
-1,477.94
-1,134.26
-754.84
Cash
3,578.95
1,244.26
2,132.51
3,378.71
Total Assets
12,936.06
7,691.67
6,446.16
7,110.02
No Record Found
