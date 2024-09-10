|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|10 Sep 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has informed the exchange regarding intimation of record date for payment of dividend Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has informed the Exchanges regarding the proceedings of the 8th Annual General Meeting of the Bank held on September 10,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.09.2024)
