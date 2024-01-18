|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 Apr 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On April 24, 2024 Recommendation of Dividend The Board has recommended a dividend of Re.l/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank. The Record date for the purpose of determining eligibility of Members entitled to receive the dividend shall be intimated later.
