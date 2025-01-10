TO

THE MEMBERS OF

ERAAYA LIFESPACES LIMITED

(FORMERLY KNOWN AS JUSTRIDE ENTERPRISES LIMITED)

Report on the Audit of the financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of ERAAYA LIFESPACES LIMITED (Formerly known as Justride

Enterprises Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31st, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and Notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, the Profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. Further to our comments in the Annexure A, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under

Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i. The Company does not have any material pending litigations which effects on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended on March 31,2024.

iv. (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of managements knowledge and

belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented to us that, to the best of managements knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made above contain any material mis-statement.

v. No dividend declared by the company declared or paid by the Company during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility with effect from 30th March 2024 and the same has been operated from the period 30th March 2024 to 31st March 2024 only and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company for said period as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. The remuneration paid is in line with the guidelines and limits set forth under Schedule V, however it is observed that requisite special resolution for approval, as mandated by the Companies Act, 2013, has not yet been passed by the shareholders

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of ERAAYA LIFESPACES LIMITED (Formerly known as Justride Enterprises Limited) of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and

situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company do not have intangible assets. Hence, clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as the balance sheet date.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment during the year. Since the Company does not carry any Right of Use assets, the revaluation thereof is not applicable. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Register Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) or intangible Assets does not arise.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and rules made thereunder& therefore question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its standalone financial statement does not arise.

ii. (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ?5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company, during the year, has not made any investment or provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company, during the year, has granted loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year to companies and other parties.

a. Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loan to Companies and other parties as below:

Particulars Loans (Rs. In Lakhs) Advances in nature of loans (Rs. In Lakhs) Aggregate amount during the year 1012.86 - - Subsidiary - Others Balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date in respect of above cases 0.00 - - Subsidiary - Others

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion,

- Terms and Conditions in respect of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans, during the year, to companies or any other parties are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

- During the year the Company has not provided guarantees, provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion, the Company has granted loans during the year to companies where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. Hence in the absence of same, we are unable to make a specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of such loan.

d. The Company has granted loans and in all cases schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. Hence in the absence of same, we are unable to make a specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of such loans and hence unable to comment upon any over amount for more than ninety days.

e. The company has granted loans and in all cases schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. Hence in the absence of same, we are unable to make a specific comment on loans granted to companies or other parties which had fallen due during the year.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies or any other parties. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013:

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand Rs. 1012.86 Lakhs Nil 1012.86 Lakhs Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100.00 % Nil 100.00%

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has neither made any investments nor it has provided guarantee or security, nor it has provided any loans as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Further the Company has not provided any guarantee or security and not made any investment as specified under Section 186 of the Act. In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in relation to loans given made during the year.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Hence, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for the Company and hence, clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, except delay in few cases, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43of1961).

ix. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions, banks and Government or dues to debenture holders during the year.

Loans amounting to Rs.73.34 Lakhs outstanding as on beginning of the year are such loans where specific schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest is not stipulated in the agreements. As per agreements, these loans are required to repaid on or before the date of validity of agreement and interest are to be paid on demand basis. There is no instance of default in repayment of principal and payment of interest. According to the information and explanation given to us, there is no case where repayment has fallen due in accordance with terms of agreement and interest demanded which are delayed or remained unpaid. However during the year loan has been completely repaid back by the company.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans which are specific for any particular purposes. All loans obtained by the company ae for general purposes only and utilized for business objectives by the company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence Clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge or securities held in subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates companies. Hence clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) As per information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not raised any money by way initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company raised moneys by way of preferential issue amounting to Rs. 1365 Lakhs. On the basis of examination of documents and records, in our opinion, the company has complied with the provisions of section 42 and 62 of the Act in all material aspects.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized funds raised by way of preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) for the purposes for which they were raised, except for the following:

Nature of Securities viz. Equity shares/ Preference shares/ Convertible debentures Purpose for which funds were raised Total Amount Raised/ opening unutilized balance Amount utilized for the other purpose Unutilized balance as at balance sheet date Remark, if any Preferential Issue Meeting Working Capital Requirements, General Corporate Purposes, Financing of business oppurtunities, any other cost incurred towards the main business objects of the company, issue related expenses. 1365 Lakhs 815.23 549.77 Please refer note below

Note: As per explanation provided to us, the money so raised were applied for the purpose for which those are raised. The proceeds from preferential issue raised during the year for the aforementioned purposes were utilized collectively majorly towards making advance for purchase of immovable properties and grant of interest bearing loans to related party M/s Just Right Life Limited which was repayable on demand. Eventually as on year end the loan advanced to related party M/s Just Right has been received back and utilised for advance payment for purchase of immovable properties. Unutilised funds out of loan received back from Just Right Life Limited forms part of cash and cash equivalent (cheques on hand) as on 31st March 24 to the extent of Rs. 549.77 Lakhs. As explained to us, the company shall spent said unutilized funds in subsequent financial year on the objects of the preferential issue.

(c) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As explained to us no whistle-blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report).

(d) As per information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(f) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(g) As per information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act, are not applicable to the Company.

(h) a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b) According to our information, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable

(i) The company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(j) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(k) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(l) The provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable on the company and hence, clause 3 (xx) (a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of ERAAYA LIFESPACES LIMITED (Formerly known as Justride Enterprises Limited) of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

OPINION

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ERAAYA LIFESPACES LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS JUSTRIDE ENTERPRISES LIMITED) ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls System Over Financial Reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.