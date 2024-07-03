iifl-logo-icon 1
Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd Share Price

109.75
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open109.75
  • Day's High109.75
  • 52 Wk High316.9
  • Prev. Close115.5
  • Day's Low109.75
  • 52 Wk Low 12.33
  • Turnover (lac)231.23
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value42.25
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,077.5
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

109.75

Prev. Close

115.5

Turnover(Lac.)

231.23

Day's High

109.75

Day's Low

109.75

52 Week's High

316.9

52 Week's Low

12.33

Book Value

42.25

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,077.5

P/E

0

EPS

0.06

Divi. Yield

0

Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

arrow

Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:32 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.17%

Non-Promoter- 28.15%

Institutions: 28.15%

Non-Institutions: 36.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.12

1.47

1.47

1.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.78

-2.12

-2.17

-2.15

Net Worth

13.34

-0.65

-0.7

-0.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.06

-0.18

-0.16

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.74

0.94

0

0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-12.45

12.2

11.19

-36.12

EBIT growth

6.78

-8

11.19

-25.06

Net profit growth

6.78

-62.93

12.02

-5.66

No Record Found

Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vasudha Aggarwal

Vice Chairman & Director

VIKAS GARG

Independent Director

Devendra Kumar Garg

Independent Director

Ravi Kumar Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd

Summary

Eraaya Lifespaces Limited was formerly incorporated as Tobu Enterprises Limited in February, 1967. The Company name was changed from Tobu Enterprises Limited to Justride Enterprises Limited in 2016-17 and further to Eraaya Lifespaces Limited in 2023. Earlier, the Company engaged in the business of trading in Tricycles and Plastic Items. At present, it is engaged in the business of digital marketing services and planning to commence business of trading in securities and shares.The production activities at Bhiwadi factory were stopped effective on December 31, 1996 and even the production in Delhi unit also declined because of increasing financial constraints.In 2021-22, the Company entered into the Share Purchase Agreement with M/s Just Right Life Limited (Formerly Known as Stepping Stone Constructions Private Limited) and Ms. Sukriti Garg. Accordingly, with M/s Just Right Life Limited and Ms. Sukriti Garg through Open Offer process acquired upto 3,83,022 Fully Paid-Up Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 10/- of the Company. As a result, the management or control of the Company got changed and M/s Just Right Life Limited and Ms. Sukriti Garg became the Promoters and Promoter Group of the Company.In 2022-23, the Company entered again through Share Purchase Agreement dated April 20,2022, with M/s Just Right Life Limited (Formerly Known as Stepping Stone Constructions Private Limited and Ms. Sukriti Garg and acquired 73.02% shares i.e. a total of 10,75,704 equity shares and voting
Company FAQs

What is the Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd share price today?

The Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹109.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd is ₹2077.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd is 0 and 2.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd is ₹12.33 and ₹316.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd?

Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 173.12%, 3 Years at 420.30%, 1 Year at 855.33%, 6 Month at 44.39%, 3 Month at -60.25% and 1 Month at -42.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.17 %
Institutions - 28.15 %
Public - 36.68 %

