SectorFinance
Open₹109.75
Prev. Close₹115.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹231.23
Day's High₹109.75
Day's Low₹109.75
52 Week's High₹316.9
52 Week's Low₹12.33
Book Value₹42.25
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,077.5
P/E0
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.12
1.47
1.47
1.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.78
-2.12
-2.17
-2.15
Net Worth
13.34
-0.65
-0.7
-0.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.06
-0.18
-0.16
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.74
0.94
0
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-12.45
12.2
11.19
-36.12
EBIT growth
6.78
-8
11.19
-25.06
Net profit growth
6.78
-62.93
12.02
-5.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vasudha Aggarwal
Vice Chairman & Director
VIKAS GARG
Independent Director
Devendra Kumar Garg
Independent Director
Ravi Kumar Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd
Summary
Eraaya Lifespaces Limited was formerly incorporated as Tobu Enterprises Limited in February, 1967. The Company name was changed from Tobu Enterprises Limited to Justride Enterprises Limited in 2016-17 and further to Eraaya Lifespaces Limited in 2023. Earlier, the Company engaged in the business of trading in Tricycles and Plastic Items. At present, it is engaged in the business of digital marketing services and planning to commence business of trading in securities and shares.The production activities at Bhiwadi factory were stopped effective on December 31, 1996 and even the production in Delhi unit also declined because of increasing financial constraints.In 2021-22, the Company entered into the Share Purchase Agreement with M/s Just Right Life Limited (Formerly Known as Stepping Stone Constructions Private Limited) and Ms. Sukriti Garg. Accordingly, with M/s Just Right Life Limited and Ms. Sukriti Garg through Open Offer process acquired upto 3,83,022 Fully Paid-Up Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 10/- of the Company. As a result, the management or control of the Company got changed and M/s Just Right Life Limited and Ms. Sukriti Garg became the Promoters and Promoter Group of the Company.In 2022-23, the Company entered again through Share Purchase Agreement dated April 20,2022, with M/s Just Right Life Limited (Formerly Known as Stepping Stone Constructions Private Limited and Ms. Sukriti Garg and acquired 73.02% shares i.e. a total of 10,75,704 equity shares and voting
The Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹109.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd is ₹2077.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd is 0 and 2.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd is ₹12.33 and ₹316.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 173.12%, 3 Years at 420.30%, 1 Year at 855.33%, 6 Month at 44.39%, 3 Month at -60.25% and 1 Month at -42.02%.
