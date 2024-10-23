Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company and Statutory Auditors Report thereon for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. In addition with the chairs permission certain other items may be discussed at this proposed board meeting including follow-up items related to todays board meeting decisions and discussions. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. October 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024) Corrigendum to Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 - Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda items as mentioned in the intimation of the Board meeting. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 19, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024

Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Reconstitution of Board KMPs Core Team. 2. Nominate director(s) Office Bearers for Ebix Inc and its global Subsidiaries. 3. Grant of Sweat Equity ESOPs SARs. 4. Appointment of Internal Auditors. 5. Appointment of External Expert Group. 6. Constitution of Advisory Board. any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Appointment of Independent Director Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Disclosure pertaining to litigations in various forums and courts of the land, stemming from the Companys decision to conduct a comprehensive investigation into financial irregularities reported against Mr. Robin Raina, who has been suspended from all key positions, across the organization pending the investigation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 31 Aug 2024

Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to take note of successful acquisition of Ebix Inc. along with all its worldwide subsidiaries and other matters incidental thereto connected therewith; 2. to consider evaluate approve in terms of the latest developments the proposal of further funds raising by way of issuance of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities including convertible instruments warrants etc. subject to applicable approvals; 3.deferment/rescheduling of 58th Annual General Meeting of the company. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 4, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.09.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on August 22, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024; ii. any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today on July 09, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 26 Jun 2024

Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1) to take status of the Bid submitted by the Company to acquire 100% equity of Ebix Inc. (Ebix) through a Plan of Reorganization; 2) to augment the professional governance across the organisation and to steer the Eraaya business further - as per the long-term growth plans proposed business alliances of the Company re-jig the core Management Team including proposals for Mr. Robin Raina and Mr. Vikas Garg be taken on Eraaya Board of Directors and re-aligning the KMPs other Senior Management Personnel; 3) to propel the growth further and in order to augment the long-term resources of the Company issuance of securities upto USD 150 Million through Private Placement Preferential Allotment Qualified Institutional Placement Right Issue Further Public Offering in one or more trenches or in any combination thereof; With the permission of the Chair the Board may consider and approve any such other items which may be considered necessary. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 29, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/06/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held today on June 18, 2024.

Board Meeting 11 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

Justride Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other matter(s) with the permission of Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 11, 2024. Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.04.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024