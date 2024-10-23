iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd Board Meeting

118.95
(4.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:45:00 AM

Eraaya Lifespace CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
Eraaya Lifespaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company and Statutory Auditors Report thereon for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. In addition with the chairs permission certain other items may be discussed at this proposed board meeting including follow-up items related to todays board meeting decisions and discussions. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. October 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024) Corrigendum to Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 - Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting19 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
Eraaya Lifespaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda items as mentioned in the intimation of the Board meeting. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 19, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2024)
Board Meeting27 Sep 202423 Sep 2024
Eraaya Lifespaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Reconstitution of Board KMPs Core Team. 2. Nominate director(s) Office Bearers for Ebix Inc and its global Subsidiaries. 3. Grant of Sweat Equity ESOPs SARs. 4. Appointment of Internal Auditors. 5. Appointment of External Expert Group. 6. Constitution of Advisory Board. any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Appointment of Independent Director Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Disclosure pertaining to litigations in various forums and courts of the land, stemming from the Companys decision to conduct a comprehensive investigation into financial irregularities reported against Mr. Robin Raina, who has been suspended from all key positions, across the organization pending the investigation. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 202431 Aug 2024
Eraaya Lifespaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to take note of successful acquisition of Ebix Inc. along with all its worldwide subsidiaries and other matters incidental thereto connected therewith; 2. to consider evaluate approve in terms of the latest developments the proposal of further funds raising by way of issuance of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities including convertible instruments warrants etc. subject to applicable approvals; 3.deferment/rescheduling of 58th Annual General Meeting of the company. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 4, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.09.2024)
Board Meeting22 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on August 22, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Aug 202413 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024
Board Meeting9 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
Eraaya Lifespaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024; ii. any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today on July 09, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jun 202426 Jun 2024
Eraaya Lifespaces Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1) to take status of the Bid submitted by the Company to acquire 100% equity of Ebix Inc. (Ebix) through a Plan of Reorganization; 2) to augment the professional governance across the organisation and to steer the Eraaya business further - as per the long-term growth plans proposed business alliances of the Company re-jig the core Management Team including proposals for Mr. Robin Raina and Mr. Vikas Garg be taken on Eraaya Board of Directors and re-aligning the KMPs other Senior Management Personnel; 3) to propel the growth further and in order to augment the long-term resources of the Company issuance of securities upto USD 150 Million through Private Placement Preferential Allotment Qualified Institutional Placement Right Issue Further Public Offering in one or more trenches or in any combination thereof; With the permission of the Chair the Board may consider and approve any such other items which may be considered necessary. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 29, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/06/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jun 202418 Jun 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held today on June 18, 2024.
Board Meeting11 Apr 20244 Apr 2024
Justride Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other matter(s) with the permission of Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 11, 2024. Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.04.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON FEBRUARY 07, 2024

Eraaya Lifespace: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.