Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.06
-0.18
-0.16
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.74
0.94
0
0.02
Other operating items
Operating
-0.81
0.87
-0.18
-0.14
Capital expenditure
-0.17
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.98
0.87
-0.18
-0.14
Equity raised
-5.9
-6.63
-7.36
-7.03
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.71
6.49
6.41
6.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.18
0.73
-1.14
-1.13
