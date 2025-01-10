Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.12
1.47
1.47
1.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.78
-2.12
-2.17
-2.15
Net Worth
13.34
-0.65
-0.7
-0.68
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.73
0.1
1.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.34
0.07
-0.6
0.83
Fixed Assets
1.52
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.18
0.06
-0.65
0.81
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.19
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
5.63
0
0.85
0.9
Sundry Creditors
-0.12
-0.1
-1.5
-0.08
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.33
-0.03
0
-0.01
Cash
6.56
0.02
0.05
0.02
Total Assets
13.35
0.08
-0.6
0.83
