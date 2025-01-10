Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd Balance Sheet

iifl-logo-icon 1
98.85
(4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.12

1.47

1.47

1.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.78

-2.12

-2.17

-2.15

Net Worth

13.34

-0.65

-0.7

-0.68

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.73

0.1

1.51

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.34

0.07

-0.6

0.83

Fixed Assets

1.52

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.09

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.18

0.06

-0.65

0.81

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.19

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

5.63

0

0.85

0.9

Sundry Creditors

-0.12

-0.1

-1.5

-0.08

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.33

-0.03

0

-0.01

Cash

6.56

0.02

0.05

0.02

Total Assets

13.35

0.08

-0.6

0.83

