Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 19, 2024 SUB-DIVISION OF FACE VALUE OF EQUITY SHARES OF THE COMPANY Sub-division/split of companys 1 (one) Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each in to 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the company having face value of Re.1/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders and such other approvals as may be required. Consequent to the sub-division of the face value of the equity shares of the Company, the alteration of capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. The detailed disclosure relating to sub-division of face value of equity shares of the Company and Amendments to Memorandum of Association in brief as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is enclosed as Annexure-IV and Annexure-V respectively. Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division/Split of face value of Equity Shares. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/11/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ERAAYA LIFESPACES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ERAAYA LIFESPACES LTD (531035) RECORD DATE 06/12/2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 06/12/2024 DR-772/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE432F01024 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 06/12/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.11.2024) Intimation of New ISIN (INE432F01032) effective post Record Date fixed for Sub-division of Nominal Value of Equity Shares of the Company from Rs. 10/- to Re 1/- each. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2024) New ISIN No. INE432F01032 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 06-12-2024 (DR- 772/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.12.2024)