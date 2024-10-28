iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd EGM

124.85
(4.96%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Eraaya Lifespace CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM23 Oct 202419 Nov 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. October 23, 2024 Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on November 19, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. Voting Results of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) along with the Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.11.2024)
EGM6 Jul 202429 Jul 2024
Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on July 29, 2024. Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting dated June 29, 2024. For the purpose of utmost clarity and to avoid any ambiguity, copy of the corrigendum along with the revised notice of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting dated June 29, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024) Proceedings of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024) Submission of Scrutinizers Report on the Voting of EGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024)

Eraaya Lifespace: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.