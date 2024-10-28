|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Oct 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. October 23, 2024 Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on November 19, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. Voting Results of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) along with the Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.11.2024)
|EGM
|6 Jul 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on July 29, 2024. Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting dated June 29, 2024. For the purpose of utmost clarity and to avoid any ambiguity, copy of the corrigendum along with the revised notice of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting dated June 29, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024) Proceedings of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024) Submission of Scrutinizers Report on the Voting of EGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024)
