Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 The draft Notice of 58th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, September 16, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) along with Directors Report, Secretarial Audit Report, and Corporate Governance Report with certificates and other matters/items incidental thereto. Copy of the Notice along with the Annual Report of the Company shall be circulated separately in due course. Book closure from Tuesday, September 10, 2024 to Monday, September 16, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 58th Annual General Meeting of the Company Re-schedulement of the 58th Annual General Meeting of the Company The board decided to re-schedule the 58th Annual General Meeting of the Company to Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 2.30 PM through Video Conferencing (VC) or other audiovisual means (OAVM) and approved the notice convening this general meeting, incorporating changes, subsequent to todays board decisions, along with the Annual Report. Further, new book closure dates for the purpose of the 58th Annual General Meeting shall be from Saturday, September 21, 2024 to Saturday, September 28, 2024 (both days inclusive) It may please be noted that these new dates of Annual General Meeting and Book Closure dates supersedes earlier communicated dates. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.09.2024) SUBMISSION OF SCRUITNIZER REPORT ON THE VOTING OF 58TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Clarification on delayed Submission of the Proceedings of 58th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)