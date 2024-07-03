Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd Summary

Eraaya Lifespaces Limited was formerly incorporated as Tobu Enterprises Limited in February, 1967. The Company name was changed from Tobu Enterprises Limited to Justride Enterprises Limited in 2016-17 and further to Eraaya Lifespaces Limited in 2023. Earlier, the Company engaged in the business of trading in Tricycles and Plastic Items. At present, it is engaged in the business of digital marketing services and planning to commence business of trading in securities and shares.The production activities at Bhiwadi factory were stopped effective on December 31, 1996 and even the production in Delhi unit also declined because of increasing financial constraints.In 2021-22, the Company entered into the Share Purchase Agreement with M/s Just Right Life Limited (Formerly Known as Stepping Stone Constructions Private Limited) and Ms. Sukriti Garg. Accordingly, with M/s Just Right Life Limited and Ms. Sukriti Garg through Open Offer process acquired upto 3,83,022 Fully Paid-Up Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 10/- of the Company. As a result, the management or control of the Company got changed and M/s Just Right Life Limited and Ms. Sukriti Garg became the Promoters and Promoter Group of the Company.In 2022-23, the Company entered again through Share Purchase Agreement dated April 20,2022, with M/s Just Right Life Limited (Formerly Known as Stepping Stone Constructions Private Limited and Ms. Sukriti Garg and acquired 73.02% shares i.e. a total of 10,75,704 equity shares and voting rights in the Company. With the Open Offer process, they acquired 3,83,022 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each representing the 26% of the Voting Share Capital of the Company, which got completed on June 30, 2022. Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, 5,00,000 equity shares were transferred in the name of Ms. Sukriti Garg and 5,75,704 equity shares transferred in the name of M/s Just Right Life Limited respectively. After successful completion of the Open Offer, management or control of the Company was changed and Justride Enterprises Limited and Ms. Sukriti Garg became the Promoters and Promoter Group of the Company in 2023.