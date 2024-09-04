Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 Re-schedulement of the 58th Annual General Meeting of the Company The board decided to re-schedule the 58th Annual General Meeting of the Company to Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 2.30 PM through Video Conferencing (VC) or other audiovisual means (OAVM) and approved the notice convening this general meeting, incorporating changes, subsequent to todays board decisions, along with the Annual Report. Further, new book closure dates for the purpose of the 58th Annual General Meeting shall be from Saturday, September 21, 2024 to Saturday, September 28, 2024 (both days inclusive) It may please be noted that these new dates of Annual General Meeting and Book Closure dates supersedes earlier communicated dates. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.09.2024)