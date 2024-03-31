To

The Members of ERP Soft Systems Limited

We have pleasure in presenting the 30th Directors Report on the Business and Operations of the Company together with the audited Financial Statements (both standalone and consolidated) for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY/HIGHLIGHTS:

The performance of the Company during the year has been as under:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particular Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 212.62 306.18 1,170.37 2,353.70 Other Income (Including Exceptional Items) 0.22 2.10 0.22 2.10 Total Expenses 199.25 298.49 1.146.34 2,313.00 Profit Before Tax 13.59 9.79 24.25 42.80 Less: Provision for Taxation 4.19 3.25 6.86 11.58 Profit / (Loss) After Tax 9.40 7.44 17.39 31.22 Other Comprehensive Income - - - - Total Comprehensive Income 9.40 7.44 17.39 31.22 Earning per Equity Share 0.24 0.19 0.44 0.79 Basic 0.24 0.19 0.44 0.79 Diluted (in Rs.)

2. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

Standalone:

During the Year under the review, the Company has recorded an Income of Rs. 212.62 Lakhs and a profit of Rs. 9.40 Lakhs as against the Income of Rs. 306.18 Lakhs and profit of Rs. 7.44 Lakhs in the previous financial year ending 31.03.2023.

Consolidated:

During the Year under the review, the Company has recorded an Income of Rs. 1,170.37 Lakhs and profit of Rs. 17.39 Lakhs as against the Income of Rs. 2,353.70 Lakhs and profit of Rs. 31.22 Lakhs in the previous financial year ending 31.03.2023.

3. BUSINESS UPDATE AND STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

The information on Companys affairs and related aspects is provided under Management Discussion and Analysis report, which has been prepared, inter-alia, in compliance with Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015 and forms part of this Report.

4. RESERVES:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 134 (3) (j) of the Companies Act, 2013, the company has not proposed to transfer any amount to general reserves account of the company during the year under review.

The closing balance of reserves, including retained earnings, of the Company as at March, 31st 2024 is Rs.326.90 Lakhs.

5. DIVIDEND:

Your Directors have decided not to recommend dividend for the year 2023-24.

6. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF THE BUSINESS, IF ANY:

During the period under review and the date of Boards Report there was no change in the nature of Business.

7. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

There are no major material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company after the end of the financial year and up to date of this report (i.e. 03.07.2024).

8. REVISION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

There was no revision of the financial statements for the year under review.

9. AUTHORISED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY:

The Authorised share capital of the Company as on 31.03.2024 is Rs. 4,50,00,000/- divided into 45,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each.

The Paid up share capital of the Company as on 31.03.2024 is Rs. 3,96,00,000/- divided into 39,60,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each.

10. APPOINTMENT / RE-APPOINTMENT / RESIGNATION /

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTORS /CEO/ CFO AND KEY MANANGERIAL PERSONNEL:

a. During the year the following directors were resigned:

Resignation of Ms. Rajan Kamala Mohan as Independent Director w.e.f. 03.07.2024

b. During the year the following directors were appointed:

Appointment of Ms. Savitha Pottekula as Independent Director w.e.f. 03.07.2024

c. Information u/r 36(3) of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015:

As required under regulation 36 (3) of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, brief particulars of the Directors seeking appointment/reappointments are given as Annexure A to the notice of the AGM forming part of this Annual Report.

11. DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS ON ANNUAL

BASIS:

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with both the criteria of independence as prescribed under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Reg.16(1)(b) read with Reg. 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015.

In compliance with Rule 6 of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, all the PIDs of the Company have registered themselves with the India Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), Manesar and have included their names in the databank of Independent Directors within the statutory timeline.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with Schedule IV of the Act and the Companys Code of Conduct. In terms of Reg. 25(8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence.

During the year, Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s).

12. BOARD MEETINGS:

The Board of Directors duly met Four (04) times during the financial year from 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024. The dates on which the meetings were held are 29.05.2023, 14.08.2023, 14.11.2023 and 13.02.2024 and in respect of which meetings, proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.

Name Designation No. of meetings held No. of meeting attended Mrs. K. Parvathi Reddy Managing Director 4 4 Mrs. D. Sarojanamma Non-Executive Director 4 4 *Mrs. R. Kamala Mohan Independent Director 4 4 Mr. Rathnakara Reddy Avileli Independent Director 4 4 #Ms. Savitha Pottekula Independent Director -- --

* Mrs. R. Kamala Mohan resigned as Independent Director w.e.f. 03.07.2024 # Ms. Savitha Pottekula appointed as Independent Director w.e.f. 03.07.2024

13. BOARD EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees, and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations.

The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The above criteria are based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017.

In a separate meeting of independent directors was conducted on 13.02.2024 to evaluate the performance of non-independent directors, the board as a whole and the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of executive directors and nonexecutive directors.

The Board reviewed the performance of individual directors on the basis of criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc.

Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

14. STATEMENT SHOWING THE NAMES OF THE TOP TEN

EMPLOYEES IN TERMS OF REMUNERATION DRAWN AND THE NAME OF EVERY EMPLOYEE AS PER RULE 5(2) & (3) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

A table containing the particulars in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 (12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is appended as Annexure V (a) to this Report.

A statement showing the names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the name of every employee is annexed to this Annual report as Annexure V (b).

During the year, NONE of the employees is drawing a remuneration of Rs.1,02,00,000/- and above per annum or Rs.8,50,000/- and above in aggregate per month, the limits specified under the Section 197(12) of the Companies Act,2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

15. RATIO OF REMUNERATION TO EACH DIRECTOR:

Under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Rule 5(1) (2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration) Rules, 2014 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 the ratio of remuneration of Mrs. K. Parvathi Reddy, Managing Director of the Company to the median remuneration of the employees is 1.85:1

16. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134(3) (c) and 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and on the basis of explanation given by the executives of the Company and subject to disclosures in the Annual Accounts of the Company from time to time, we state as under:

1. That in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

2. That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgment and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period;

3. That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. That the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis:

5. That the Directors have lain down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

6. That the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

17. DETAILS OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements as designed and implemented by the Company are adequate. The Company maintains appropriate system of internal control, including monitoring procedures, to ensure that all assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorized use or disposition. Company policies, guidelines and procedures provide for adequate checks and balances, and are meant to ensure that all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

During the period under review, there is no material or serious observations have been noticed for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

Further, details of internal financial control and its adequacy are included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report which is appended as Annexure IV and forms part of this Report.

18. NO FRAUDS REPORTED BY STATUTORY AUDITORS:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Auditors have not reported any matter under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under section 134(3) (ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.

19. INFORMATION ABOUT THE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE / FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE SUBSIDIARIES / ASSOCIATES/ JOINT VENTURES:

As on 31st March, 2024, the Company has a wholly owned subsidiary Company namely Libertycom LLC in USA. The Financial performance of the subsidiary Company is mentioned in Form AOC- 1 in accordance with Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 which is annexed as Annexure I to this report.

Further, audited financial statements together with related information and other reports of the subsidiary Company, have also been placed on the website of the Company at www.erpsoft.com.

20. NAMES OF THE COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR:

During the year under review, no Company has become or ceased to become its subsidiary, joint venture or associate Company.

21. DETAILS RELATING TO DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any public deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and as such, no amount of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

22. DETAILS OF DEPOSITS NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE

REQUIREMENTS OF THE ACT:

Since the Company has not accepted any deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, there has been no non-compliance with the requirements of the Act.

Pursuant to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) notification dated 22nd January 2019 amending the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, the Company is required to file with the Registrar of Companies (ROC) requisite returns in Form DPT-3 for outstanding receipt of money/loan by the Company, which is not considered as deposits.

The Company has complied with this requirement within the prescribed timelines.

23. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The Company has not given loans, Guarantees or made any investments attracting the provision of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

24. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

Your Company follows a comprehensive system of Risk Management. Your Company has adopted a procedure for assessment and minimization of probable risks. It ensures that all the risks are timely defined and mitigated in accordance with the well-structured risk management process.

25. INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF):

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Act, Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules") read with the relevant circulars and amendments thereto, the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years from the due date is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"), constituted by the Central Government.

During the Year, no amount of dividend was unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years and therefore no amount is required to be transferred to Investor Education and Provident Fund under the Section 125(1) and Section 125(2) of the Act.

26. TRANSFER OF SHARES AND UNPAID/UNCLAIMED AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF):

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Act, Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules") read with the relevant circulars and amendments thereto, the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years from the due date is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"), constituted by the Central Government.

During the Year, no amount of dividend was unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years and therefore no amount is required to be transferred to Investor Education and Provident Fund under the Section 125(1) and Section 125(2) of the Act.

27. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

Our Company has formulated a policy on related party transactions which is also available on Companys website at www.erpsoft.com. This policy deals with the review and approval of related party transactions.

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There were no material significant related party transactions made by the Company with the Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or the Senior Management which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in the prescribed Form AOC-2 is appended as Annexure III which forms part of this Report.

All related party transactions were placed before the Audit Committee/Board for approval. Prior approval of the Audit Committee was obtained for the transactions which are foreseen and are in repetitive in nature. Members may refer to note no. 23 to the financial statements which sets out related party disclosures pursuant to IND AS-24.

28. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND

FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO:

The particulars as prescribed under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, is provided hereunder:

A. Conservation of Energy:

Your Companys operations are not energy intensive. Adequate measures have been taken to conserve energy wherever possible by using energy efficient computers and purchase of energy efficient equipment.

B. Research & Development and Technology Absorption:

1. Research and Development (R&D): NIL

2. Technology absorption, adoption and innovation: NIL

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Out Go: Foreign Exchange Earnings: Rs. 2,12,62,206/- Foreign Exchange Outgo: NIL

29. COMMITTEES:

(I). Terms of reference of Audit committee covers all the matters prescribed under Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations and Section 177 of the Act, 2013.

A. BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF TERMS OF REFERENCE:

The terms of reference of the Audit Committee encompasses the requirements of Section 177 of Companies Act, 2013 and as per Regulation 18 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and, inter alia, includes:

i. Oversight of the listed entitys financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information to ensure that the financial statement is correct, sufficient and credible;

ii. Recommendation for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of the listed entity;

iii. Approval of payment to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors;

iv. Reviewing, with the management, the annual financial statements and auditors report thereon before submission to the board for approval, with particular reference to:

a. Matters required to be included in the directors responsibility statement to be included in the boards report in terms of clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013;

b. Changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same;

c. Major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management;

d. Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings;

e. Compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements;

f. Disclosure of any related party transactions;

g. Modified opinion(s) in the draft audit report;

v. Reviewing, with the management, the quarterly financial statements before submission to the board for approval;

vi. Reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses / application of funds raised through an issue (public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document / prospectus / notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the utilisation of proceeds of [public issue or rights issue or preferential issue or qualified institutions placement], and making appropriate recommendations to the board to take up steps in this matter;

vii. Reviewing and monitoring the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process;

viii. Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the listed entity with related parties;

ix. Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments;

x. Valuation of undertakings or assets of the listed entity, wherever it is necessary;

xi. Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems;

xii. Reviewing, with the management, performance of statutory and internal auditors, adequacy of the internal control systems; xiii. Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and frequency of internal audit;

xiv. Discussion with internal auditors of any significant findings and follow up there on;

xv. Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the board;

xvi. Discussion with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern;

xvii. To look into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors;

xviii.To review the functioning of the whistle blower mechanism;

xix. Approval of appointment of chief financial officer after assessing the qualifications, experience and background, etc. of the candidate;

xx. Carrying out any other function as is mentioned in the terms of reference of the audit committee.

xxi. Reviewing the utilization of loans and/ or advances from/investment by the holding company in the subsidiary exceeding rupees 100 crore or 10% of the asset size of the subsidiary, whichever is lower including existing loans / advances / investments existing as on the date of coming into force of this provision.

xxii. Consider and comment on rationale, cost-benefits and impact of schemes involving merger, demerger, amalgamation etc., on the listed entity and its shareholders.

xxiii.Carrying out any other function as may be referred to the Committee by the Board.

xxiv.Authority to review / investigate into any matter covered by Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and matters specified in Part C of Schedule II of the Listing Regulations.

B. THE AUDIT COMMITTEE SHALL MANDATORILY REVIEW THE

FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

i. Management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations;

ii. Management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors;

iii. Internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses; and

iv. The appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the chief internal auditor shall be subject to review by the audit committee.

v. Statement of deviations:

• Quarterly statement of deviation(s) including report of monitoring agency, if applicable, submitted to stock exchange(s) in terms of Regulation 32(1).

• Annual statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/prospectus/notice in terms of Regulation 32(7).

C. COMPOSITION, MEETINGS & ATTENDANCE:

During the financial year 2023-24, (4) four meetings of the Audit Committee were held on the 29.05.2023, 14.08.2023, 14.11.2023 and 13.02.2024.

Name Designation Category No. of meetings held No. of meeting attended Mr. Rathanakar Reddy Avileli Chairperson NED (I) 4 4 *Mrs. R. Kamala Mohan Member NED (I) 4 4 Mrs. D. Sarojanamma Member NED 4 4 # Ms. Savitha Pottekula Member NED (I) -- --

*resigned w.e.f 03.07.2024

# appointed w.e.f 03.07.2024

NED (I): Non-Executive Independent director

NED: Non-Executive director

During the year, all recommendations of Audit Committee were approved by the Board of Directors.

(II). NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

A. BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF TERMS OF REFERENCE

i. Formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the board of directors a policy relating to, the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees;

ii. For every appointment of an independent director, the Nomination and

Remuneration Committee shall evaluate the balance of skills, knowledge and experience on the Board and on the basis of such evaluation, prepare a description of the role and capabilities required of an independent director. The person recommended to the Board for appointment as an independent director shall have the capabilities identified in such description. For the purpose of identifying suitable candidates, the Committee may:

a. use the services of an external agencies, if required;

b. consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, having due regard to diversity; and

c. consider the time commitments of the candidates.

iii. Formulation of criteria for evaluation of performance of independent directors and the board of directors;

iv. Devising a policy on diversity of board of directors;

v. Identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, and recommend to the board of directors their appointment and removal.

vi. Whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of independent directors.

vii. Recommend to the board, all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management.

B. COMPOSITION OF THE COMMITTEE, MEETINGS AND ATTENDANCE DURING THE YEAR:

During the financial year 2023-24, (1) one meeting of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were held on the 13.02.2024.

Name Designation Category No. of meetings held No. of meeting attended Mr. Rathanakar Reddy Avileli Chairperson NED (I) 1 1 *Mrs. R. Kamala Mohan Member NED (I) 1 1 Mrs. D. Sarojanamma Member NED 1 1 # Ms. Savitha Pottekula Member NED (I) -- --

* resigned w.e.f 03.07.2024

# appointed w.e.f 03.07.2024

NED (I): Non-Executive Independent director

NED: Non-Executive director

POLICY FOR SELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND DETERMINING DIRECTORS INDEPENDENCE:

1. Scope:

This policy sets out the guiding principles for the Nomination & Remuneration Committee for identifying persons who are qualified to become Directors and to determine the independence of Directors, in case of their appointment as independent Directors of the Company.

2. Terms and References:

2.1 "Director" means a director appointed to the Board of a Company.

2.2 "Nomination and Remuneration Committee means the committee constituted in accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

2.3 "Independent Director" means a Director referred to in sub-Section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

3. Policy:

3.1 Qualifications and criteria

3.1.1 The Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and the Board, shall review on annual basis, appropriate skills, knowledge and experience required of the Board as a whole and its individual members. The objective is to have a board with diverse background and experience that are relevant for the Companys operations.

3.1.2 In evaluating the suitability of individual Board member the NR Committee may take into account factors, such as:

• General understanding of the Companys business dynamics, global business and social perspective;

• Educational and professional background

• Standing in the profession;

• Personal and professional ethics, integrity and values;

• Willingness to devote sufficient time and energy in carrying out their duties and responsibilities effectively.

3.1.3 The proposed appointee shall also fulfil the following requirements:

• shall possess a Director Identification Number;

• shall not be disqualified under the companies Act, 2013;

• shall Endeavour to attend all Board Meeting and Wherever he is appointed as a Committee Member, the Committee Meeting;

• shall abide by the code of Conduct established by the Company for Directors and senior Management personnel;

• shall disclose his concern or interest in any Company or companies or bodies corporate, firms, or other association of individuals including his shareholding at the first meeting of the Board in every financial year and thereafter whenever there is a change in the disclosures already made;

• Such other requirements as any prescribed, from time to time, under the Companies Act, 2013, Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other relevant laws.

3.1.4 The Nomination & Remuneration Committee shall evaluate each individual with the objective of having a group that best enables the success of the Companys business.

3.2 Criteria of Independence

3.2.1 The Nomination & Remuneration Committee shall assess the independence of Directors at time of appointment/ re-appointment and the Board shall assess the same annually. The Board shall reassess determinations of independence when any new interest or relationships are disclosed by a Director.

3.2.2 The criteria of independence shall be in accordance with the guidelines as laid down in Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

An independent Director in relation to a Company, means a director other than a managing Director or a whole-time Director or a nominee Director

i. who, in the opinion of the board of directors, is a person of integrity and possesses relevant expertise and experience;

ii. who is or was not a promoter of the listed entity or its holding, subsidiary or associate companyor member of the promoter group of the listed entity;

iii. who is not related to promoters or directors in the listed entity, its holding, subsidiary or associate company;

iv. who, apart from receiving directors remuneration, has or had no material pecuniary relationship with the listed entity, its holding, subsidiary or associate company, or their promoters, or directors, during the three immediately preceding financial years or during the current financial year;

v. none of whose relatives—

a. is holding securities of or interest in the listed entity, its holding, subsidiary or associate company during the three immediately preceding financial years or during the current financial year of face value in excess of fifty lakh rupees or two percent of the paid-up capital of the listed entity, its holding, subsidiary or associate company, respectively, or such higher sum as may be specified; b. is indebted to the listed entity, its holding, subsidiary or associate company or their promoters or directors, in excess of such amount as may be specified during the three immediately preceding financial years or during the current financial year;

c. has given a guarantee or provided any security in connection with the indebtedness of any third person to the listed entity, its holding, subsidiary or associate company or their promoters or directors, for such amount as may be specified during the three immediately preceding financial years or during the current financial year; or

d. has any other pecuniary transaction or relationship with the listed entity, its holding, subsidiary or associate company amounting to two percent or more of its gross turnover or total income: Provided that the pecuniary relationship or transaction with the listed entity, its holding, subsidiary or associate company or their promoters, or directors in relation to points (A) to (D) above shall not exceed two percent of its gross turnover or total income or fifty lakh rupees or such higher amount as may be specified from time to time, whichever is lower.]

vi. who, neither himself ["/herself], nor whose relative(s) —

a. holds or has held the position of a key managerial personnel or is or has been an employee of the listed entity or its holding, subsidiary or associate company or any company belonging to the promoter group of the listed entity, in any of the three financial years immediately preceding the financial year in which he is proposed to be appointed:

Provided that in case of a relative, who is an employee other than key managerial personnel, the restriction under this clause shall not apply for his / her employment.

b. is or has been an employee or proprietor or a partner, in any of the three financial years immediately preceding the financial year in which he is proposed to be appointed, of —

(i) a firm of auditors or company secretaries in practice or cost auditors of the listed entity or its holding, subsidiary or associate company; or

(ii) any legal or a consulting firm that has or had any transaction with the listed entity, its holding, subsidiary or associate company amounting to ten per cent or more of the gross turnover of such firm;

c. holds together with his relatives two per cent or more of the total voting power of the listed entity; or d. is a chief executive or director, by whatever name called, of any nonprofit organisation that receives twenty-five per cent or more of its receipts or corpus from the listed entity, any of its promoters, directors or its holding, subsidiary or associate company or that holds two per cent or more of the total voting power of the listed entity;

e. is a material supplier, service provider or customer or a lessor or lessee of the listed entity;

vii. who is not less than 21 years of age.

viii. who is not a non-independent director of another company on the board of which any non-independent director of the listed entity is an independent director:

3.2.3 The independent Director shall abide by the "code for independent Directors "as specified in Schedule IV to the companies Act, 2013.

3.3 Other Directorships/ Committee Memberships

3.3.1 The Board members are expected to have adequate time and expertise and experience to contribute to effective Board performance Accordingly, members should voluntarily limit their Directorships in other listed public limited companies in such a way that it does not interfere with their role as Director of the Company. The NR Committee shall take into account the nature of, and the time involved in a Director service on other Boards, in evaluating the suitability of the individual Director and making its recommendations to the Board.

3.3.2 A Director shall not serve as Director in more than 20 companies of which not more than 10 shall be public limited companies.

3.3.3 A Director shall not serve as an independent Director in more than 7 listed companies and not more than 3 listed companies in case he is serving as a whole-time Director in any listed Company.

3.3.4 A Director shall not be a member in more than 10 committee or act as chairman of more than 5 committee across all companies in which he holds Directorships.

For the purpose of considering the limit of the committee, Audit committee and stakeholders relationship committee of all public limited companies, whether listed or not, shall be included and all other companies including private limited companies, foreign companies and companies under Section 8 of the companies Act,

2013 shall be excluded.

Remuneration policy for Directors, key managerial personnel and other employees:

The objectives of the remuneration policy are to motivate Directors to excel in their performance, recognize their contribution and retain talent in the organization and reward merit.

The remuneration levels are governed by industry pattern, qualifications and experience of the Directors, responsibilities shouldered and individual performance.

Remuneration policy for Directors, key managerial personnel and other employees

1. Scope:

0.1 This policy sets out the guiding principles for the Nomination and Remuneration committee for recommending to the Board the remuneration of the Directors, key managerial personnel and other employees of the Company.

2. Terms and Reference:

In this policy the following terms shall have the following meanings: 2.1 "Director" means a Director appointed to the Board of the Company. 2.2 "key managerial personnel" means

(i) The Chief Executive Officer or the managing Director or the manager;

(ii) The Company Secretary;

(iii) The Whole-time Director;

(iv) The Chief Financial Officer; and

(v) Such other office as may be prescribed under the companies Act, 2013

2.3 "Nomination and Remuneration committee" means the committee constituted by Board in accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the companies Act, 2013, clause 49 of the Equity Listing Agreement and Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

3. Policy:

3.1 Remuneration to Executive Director and key managerial personnel

3.1.1 The Board on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration (NR)

3.1.2 The Board on the recommendation of the NR committee shall also review and approve the remuneration payable to the key managerial personnel of the Company.

3.1.3 The remuneration structure to the Executive Director and key managerial personnel shall include the following components:

(i) Basic pay

(ii) Perquisites and Allowances

(iii) Stock Options

(iv) Commission (Applicable in case of Executive Directors)

(v) Retrial benefits

(vi) Annual performance Bonus

3.1.4 The Annual plan and Objectives for Executive committee shall be reviewed by the NR committee and Annual performance bonus will be approved by the committee based on the achievement against the Annual plan and Objectives.

3.2 Remuneration to Non – Executive Directors

3.2.1 The Board, on the recommendation of the NR Committee, shall review and approve the remuneration payable to the Non – Executive Directors of the Company within the overall limits approved by the shareholders as per the provisions of the Companies Act.

3.2.2 Non – Executive Directors shall be entitled to sitting fees attending the meetings of the Board and the Committees thereof. The Non- Executive Directors shall also be entitled to profit related commission in addition to the sitting fees.

3.3. Remuneration to other employees

1.3.1. Employees shall be assigned grades according to their qualifications and work experience, competencies as well as their roles and responsibilities in the organization. Individual remuneration shall be determined within the appropriate grade and shall be based on various factors such as job profile skill sets, seniority, experience and prevailing remuneration levels for equivalent jobs.

D. MECHANISM FOR EVALUATION OF THE BOARD

Evaluation of all Board members is performed on an annual basis. The evaluation is performed by the Board and Independent Directors with specific focus on the performance and effective functioning of the Board and Individual Directors.

In line with Securities and Exchange Board of India Circular No. SEBI /HO /CFD /CMD /CIR /P /2017 /004, dated January 5, 2017 and the Companies Amendment Act, 2017 the Company adopted the recommended criteria by Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The Directors were given following Forms for evaluation:

(i) Evaluation of Board;

(ii) Evaluation of Committees of the Board;

(iii) Evaluation of Independent Directors;

(iv) Evaluation of Chairperson; and

(v) Evaluation of Managing Director and Whole-time Director

The Directors were requested to give following ratings for each criteria:

1. Could do more to meet expectations;

2. Meets expectations; and

3. Exceeds expectations.

The Directors have sent the duly filled forms to the Board. Based on the evaluation done by the Directors, the report on Evaluation was submitted to the Board. And based on the report, the Board of Directors has informed that the performance of Directors is satisfactory.

5. OTHER DIRECTORSHIPS/ COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIPS:

5.1 The Board members are expected to have adequate time and expertise and experience to contribute to effective Board performance. Accordingly, members should voluntarily limit their directorships in other listed public limited companies in such a way that it does not interfere with their role as director of the company. The NR Committee shall take into account the nature of and the time involved in a directors service on other Boards, in evaluating the suitability of the individual Director and making its recommendations to the Board.

5.2 Director shall not serve as director in more than 20 companies of which not more than 10 shall be public limited companies.

5.3 Director shall not serve as an independent Director in more than 7 listed companies and not more than 3 listed companies in case he is serving as a whole-time Director in any listed company.

5.4 Director shall not be a member in more than 10 committees or act as chairman of more than 5 committees across all companies in which he holds directorships.

For the purpose of considering the limit of the committee, Audit committee and stakeholders relationship committee of all public limited companies, whether listed or not, shall be included and all other companies including private limited companies, foreign companies and companies under section 8 of the companies Act, 2013 shall be excluded.

(III). STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

A. BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF TERMS OF REFERENCE:

The Committees role includes:

i. Resolving the grievances of the security holders of the Company including complaints related to transfer/transmission of shares, non-receipt of annual report, non-receipt of declared dividends, issue of new/duplicate certificates, general meetings etc;

ii. Review of measures taken for effective exercise of voting rights by shareholders;

iii. Review of adherence to the service standards adopted by the Company in respect of various services being rendered by the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent;

iv. Review of the various measures and initiatives taken by the Company for reducing the quantum of unclaimed dividends and ensuring timely receipt of dividend warrants/annual reports/statutory notices by the shareholders of the company;

v. Such other matter as may be specified by the Board from time to time.

vi. Authority to review / investigate into any matter covered by Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and matters specified in Part D of Schedule II of the Listing Regulations.

B. COMPOSITION OF THE COMMITTEE, MEETINGS AND ATTENDANCE DURING THE YEAR:

During the financial year 2023-24, (1) one meeting of the Stakeholders and Relationship Committee meeting was held on 13.02.2024.

Name Designation Category No. of meetings held No. of meeting attended Mr. Rathanakar Reddy Avileli Chairperson NED (I) 1 1 *Mrs. R. Kamala Mohan Member NED (I) 1 1 Mrs. D. Sarojanamma Member NED 1 1 # Ms. Savitha Pottekula Member NED (I) -- --

* resigned w.e.f 03.07.2024

# appointed w.e.f 03.07.2024

NED (I): Non-Executive Independent director

ED: Executive director

NED: Non-Executive director

C. DETAILS OF COMPLAINTS/REQUESTS RECEIVED, RESOLVED AND PENDING DURING THE YEAR 2023-24:

NUMBER OF COMPLAINTS NUMBER Number of complaints received from the investors comprising non-receipt of securities sent for transfer and transmission, complaints received from SEBI / Registrar of Companies / Bombay Stock Exchange / National Stock NIL Exchange / SCORE and so on Number of complaints resolved NIL Number of complaints not resolved to the satisfaction of the investors as on March 31, 2024. NIL Complaints pending as on March 31, 2024. NIL Number of Share transfers pending for approval, as on March 31, 2024. NIL

30. COMPOSITION OF CSR COMMITTEE AND CONTENTS OF CSR POLICY:

Since your Company does not have net worth of Rs. 500 Crores or more or turnover of Rs. 1000 Crores or more or a net profit of Rs. 5 Crores or more during the financial year, section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable and hence the Company need not adopt any Corporate Social Responsibility Policy.

31. VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has formulated a Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy pursuant to Reg. 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 and Section 177(10) of the Companies Act 2013, enabling stakeholders to report any concern of unethical behaviour, suspected fraud or violation.

The said policy inter-alia provides safeguard against victimization of the Whistle Blower. Stakeholders including directors and employees have access to the Vice Chairman and Managing Director and Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

During the year under review, no stakeholder was denied access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

The policy is available on the website of the Company at https:// erpsoft.com/

32. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators /courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

33. STATUTORY AUDITORS AND STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORT:

Statutory Auditors

The members of the Company in accordance with Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 have passed a resolution for appointment of M/s Vijayaraghavan & Associates., Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years in the AGM held on 24.09.2022 to hold office up to the conclusion of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held for the financial year 2026-2027.

The notes of the financial statements referred to in the Auditors Report issued by M/s. Vijayaraghavan & Associates., Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

34. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

In terms of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, based upon the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors had appointed M/s. Vivek Surana & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (CP No. 12901) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company, for conducting the Secretarial Audit for financial year ended March 31, 2024.

The Secretarial Audit was carried out by M/s. Vivek Surana & Associates, Company Secretaries (CP No. 12901) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Report given by the Secretarial Auditor is annexed herewith as Annexure- II and forms integral part of this Report.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

35. INTERNAL AUDITORS:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 138 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Section 179 read with Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014; during the year under review the Internal Audit of the functions and activities of the Company was undertaken by the Internal Auditor of the Company on quarterly basis by M/s. Ashok Golechha & Co, Chartered Accountants Internal Auditors of the Company.

Deviations are reviewed periodically and due compliance ensured. Summary of Significant Audit Observations along with recommendations and its implementations are reviewed by the Audit Committee and concerns, if any, are reported to Board. There were no adverse remarks or qualification on accounts of the Company from the Internal Auditor.

36. SECRETRIAL STANDARDS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 118 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has complied with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and notified by Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

37. DECALARATION BY THE COMPANY:

The Company has issued a certificate to its Directors, confirming that it has not made any default under Section 164(2) of the Act, as on March 31, 2024.

38. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

In adherence to the provisions of Section 134(3)(e) and 178(1) & (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors upon recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved a policy on Directors appointment and remuneration, including, criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters. The said Policy extract uploaded on the Companys website at https://erpsoft.com/.

39. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

In compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as the ‘Listing Regulations) and Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Consolidated Financial Statements which have been prepared by the Company in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) forms part of this Annual Report.

40. ANNUAL RETURN:

As required pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, an annual return is uploaded on website of the Company www.erpsoft.com.

41. DISCLOSURE ABOUT COST AUDIT:

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act, are not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company.

42. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Management discussion and analysis report for the year under review as stipulated under Regulation 34 (e) read with schedule V, Part B of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 with the stock exchange in India is annexed herewith as Annexure- IV to this report.

In terms of Regulations 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence.

During the year, Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s).

43. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMMES:

The Company familiarises its Independent Directors on their appointment as such on the Board with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, etc. through familiarisation programme. The Company also conducts orientation programme upon induction of new Directors, as well as other initiatives to update the Directors on a continuing basis. The familiarisation programme for Independent Directors is disclosed on the Companys website www.erpsoft.com

44. INSURANCE:

The properties and assets of your Company are adequately insured.

45. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION:

Since the paid-up capital of the Company is less than Rs. 10 Crores and Net worth of the Company is less than Rs. 25 Crores, Corporate Governance is Not Applicable.

46. NON- EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS COMPENSATION AND DISCLOSURES:

None of the Independent / Non-Executive Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company which in the Judgment of the Board may affect the independence of the Directors.

47. CODE OF CONDUCT FOR THE PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2018. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed, and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company, as well as the consequences of violation. The policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in Company securities.

The Insider Trading Policy of the Company covering code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading is available on our website (www.erpsoft.com).

48. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at workplace.

This is in line with provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (‘POSH Act) and the Rules made thereunder. With the objective of providing a safe working environment, all employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this Policy. The policy is available on the website at https://erpsoft.com/

As per the requirement of the POSH Act and Rules made thereunder, the Company has constituted an Internal Committee at all its locations known as the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committees, to inquire and redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. During the year under review, there were no Complaints pertaining to sexual harassment.

All employees are covered under this policy. During the year 2023-24, there were no complaints received by the Committee.

49. DEPOSITORY SYSTEM:

SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandate that the transfer, except transmission and transposition, of securities shall be carried out in dematerialized form only with effect from 1st April 2019. In view of the numerous advantages offered by the Depository system as well as to avoid frauds, members holding shares in physical mode are advised to avail of the facility of dematerialization from either of the depositories. The Company has, directly as well as through its RTA, sent intimation to shareholders who are holding shares in physical form, advising them to get the shares dematerialized.

50. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the year under review, there has been no one-time settlement of loans taken from banks and financial institutions.

51. FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT CORPORATE ACTIONS:

During the year under review, no corporate actions were done by the Company which were failed to be implemented.

52. INDUSTRY BASED DISCLOSURES AS MANDATED BY THE RESPECTIVE LAWS GOVERNING THE COMPANY:

The Company is not a NBFC, Housing Companies etc., and hence Industry based disclosures is not required.

53. STATUTORY COMPLIANCE:

The Company has complied with the required provisions relating to statutory compliance with regard to the affairs of the Company in all respects.

54. POLICIES:

The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All the policies are available on our website. www.erpsoft.com.

55. EVENT BASED DISCLOSURES:

During the year under review, the Company has not taken up any of the following activities except as mentioned:

a) Issue of sweat equity share: NA

b) Issue of shares with differential rights: NA

c) Issue of shares under employees stock option scheme: NA

d) Disclosure on purchase by Company or giving of loans by it for purchase of its shares: NA

e) Buy back shares: NA

f) Disclosure about revision: NA

g) Preferential Allotment of Shares: NA

h) Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting: NA

56. APPRECIATION & ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors place on record their appreciation for the overwhelming co-operation and assistance received from the investors, customers, business associates, bankers, vendors, as well as regulatory and governmental authorities. Your Directors also thanks the employees at all levels, who through their dedication, co-operation, support and smart work have enabled the company to achieve a moderate growth and is determined to poise a rapid and remarkable growth in the year to come.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation of business constituents, banks and other financial institutions and shareholders of the Company, SEBI, BSE, NSDL, CDSL, Bankers etc. for their continued support for the growth of the Company.