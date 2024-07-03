iifl-logo-icon 1
156
(-0.64%)
Dec 31, 2024

  • Open156
  • Day's High156
  • 52 Wk High189.85
  • Prev. Close157
  • Day's Low156
  • 52 Wk Low 79.04
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.58
  • EPS0.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)61.78
  • Div. Yield0
ERP Soft Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

156

Prev. Close

157

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

156

Day's Low

156

52 Week's High

189.85

52 Week's Low

79.04

Book Value

18.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

61.78

P/E

0

EPS

0.13

Divi. Yield

0

ERP Soft Systems Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2024

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

ERP Soft Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ERP Soft Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.76%

Non-Promoter- 44.23%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ERP Soft Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.96

3.96

3.96

3.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.37

3.27

3.21

3.16

Net Worth

7.33

7.23

7.17

7.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.15

0.96

0.87

0.86

yoy growth (%)

19.15

10.14

0.94

7.65

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.48

-0.49

-0.53

-0.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.27

0.04

0.18

0.18

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.01

-0.05

-0.06

Working capital

0.2

0.02

0.01

0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.15

10.14

0.94

7.65

Op profit growth

-3,629.72

-102.27

-8.29

-12.2

EBIT growth

576.6

-77.44

-0.22

1.3

Net profit growth

885.95

-80.89

11.92

2.98

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

11.7

23.54

13.72

12.54

10.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.7

23.54

13.72

12.54

10.08

Other Operating Income

0

0.02

1.01

0.23

0.08

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

ERP Soft Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ERP Soft Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

K Parvathi Reddy

Whole-time Director

D Sarojanamma

Independent Director

R Kamala Mohan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SHIVANGI CHOUDHRY

Independent Director

Rathanakar Reddy Avileli

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ERP Soft Systems Ltd

Summary

ERP Soft Systems Limited was incorporated in India with limited liability on December 16, 1994. ERP Soft is a systems integrator based in India and United States specializing in Cloud Solutions such as ArcGIS, Salesforce, SuccessFactors, ARIBA, SAP, ERPNext and a range of Software and IT Services. The Company is into the business of Providing Software Support & Maintenance to the client. The Company has 100% Subsidiary company, liberty com LLC in USA is focusing on ERP, Business Intelligence/Analytics projects and staffing.Besides, the Company also engaged in back office support for Financial and Book Keeping and Tax Services. Consulting services are offered in the areas of ERP, BI areas. GIS is a strategic tool for making smarter, more economical decisions about locations and terrain. It offer custom GIS solutions for geospatial data capture, provisioning, mapping, photogrammetric services and more. The Company portfolio solutions includes packaged applications, custom application software development, deployment, maintenance and support services, business and IT consulting services, technology deployment and management services. As a part of routine services, it offer customized software solutions, packaged implementations, enterprise management solutions, application development and support services. Emerging areas such as enterprise risk management, compliance, IT outsourcing and knowledge process outsourcing are some of the main areas where the Company has been seeking
Company FAQs

What is the ERP Soft Systems Ltd share price today?

The ERP Soft Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹156 today.

What is the Market Cap of ERP Soft Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ERP Soft Systems Ltd is ₹61.78 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of ERP Soft Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ERP Soft Systems Ltd is 0 and 8.39 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ERP Soft Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ERP Soft Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ERP Soft Systems Ltd is ₹79.04 and ₹189.85 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of ERP Soft Systems Ltd?

ERP Soft Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.90%, 3 Years at 76.44%, 1 Year at 35.65%, 6 Month at 21.02%, 3 Month at 36.84% and 1 Month at 34.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ERP Soft Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ERP Soft Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.76 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.24 %

