SectorIT - Software
Open₹156
Prev. Close₹157
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹156
Day's Low₹156
52 Week's High₹189.85
52 Week's Low₹79.04
Book Value₹18.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)61.78
P/E0
EPS0.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.96
3.96
3.96
3.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.37
3.27
3.21
3.16
Net Worth
7.33
7.23
7.17
7.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.15
0.96
0.87
0.86
yoy growth (%)
19.15
10.14
0.94
7.65
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.48
-0.49
-0.53
-0.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.27
0.04
0.18
0.18
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.01
-0.05
-0.06
Working capital
0.2
0.02
0.01
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.15
10.14
0.94
7.65
Op profit growth
-3,629.72
-102.27
-8.29
-12.2
EBIT growth
576.6
-77.44
-0.22
1.3
Net profit growth
885.95
-80.89
11.92
2.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
11.7
23.54
13.72
12.54
10.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.7
23.54
13.72
12.54
10.08
Other Operating Income
0
0.02
1.01
0.23
0.08
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
K Parvathi Reddy
Whole-time Director
D Sarojanamma
Independent Director
R Kamala Mohan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SHIVANGI CHOUDHRY
Independent Director
Rathanakar Reddy Avileli
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
ERP Soft Systems Limited was incorporated in India with limited liability on December 16, 1994. ERP Soft is a systems integrator based in India and United States specializing in Cloud Solutions such as ArcGIS, Salesforce, SuccessFactors, ARIBA, SAP, ERPNext and a range of Software and IT Services. The Company is into the business of Providing Software Support & Maintenance to the client. The Company has 100% Subsidiary company, liberty com LLC in USA is focusing on ERP, Business Intelligence/Analytics projects and staffing.Besides, the Company also engaged in back office support for Financial and Book Keeping and Tax Services. Consulting services are offered in the areas of ERP, BI areas. GIS is a strategic tool for making smarter, more economical decisions about locations and terrain. It offer custom GIS solutions for geospatial data capture, provisioning, mapping, photogrammetric services and more. The Company portfolio solutions includes packaged applications, custom application software development, deployment, maintenance and support services, business and IT consulting services, technology deployment and management services. As a part of routine services, it offer customized software solutions, packaged implementations, enterprise management solutions, application development and support services. Emerging areas such as enterprise risk management, compliance, IT outsourcing and knowledge process outsourcing are some of the main areas where the Company has been seeking
The ERP Soft Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹156 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ERP Soft Systems Ltd is ₹61.78 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of ERP Soft Systems Ltd is 0 and 8.39 as of 31 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ERP Soft Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ERP Soft Systems Ltd is ₹79.04 and ₹189.85 as of 31 Dec ‘24
ERP Soft Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.90%, 3 Years at 76.44%, 1 Year at 35.65%, 6 Month at 21.02%, 3 Month at 36.84% and 1 Month at 34.89%.
