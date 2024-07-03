iifl-logo-icon 1
ERP Soft Systems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

150
(0.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

13.26

10.42

10.7

7.41

7.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.26

10.42

10.7

7.41

7.91

Other Operating Income

0.02

0.02

0.99

0.19

0.05

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

13.28

10.44

11.69

7.61

7.96

Total Expenditure

13.04

10.24

11.52

7.27

7.72

PBIDT

0.24

0.2

0.17

0.33

0.24

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.24

0.2

0.17

0.33

0.24

Depreciation

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0.04

0.03

0.05

0.05

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-0.06

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.15

0.13

0.11

0.32

0.18

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.15

0.13

0.11

0.32

0.18

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-0.01

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.15

0.13

0.11

0.32

0.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.39

0.32

0.27

0.8

0.45

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.96

3.96

3.96

3.96

3.96

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.8

1.91

1.58

4.45

3.03

PBDTM(%)

1.8

1.91

1.58

4.45

3.03

PATM(%)

1.13

1.24

1.02

4.31

2.27

ERP Soft Systems: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR ERP Soft Systems Ltd

