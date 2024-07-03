ERP Soft Systems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
13.26
10.42
10.7
7.41
7.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.26
10.42
10.7
7.41
7.91
Other Operating Income
0.02
0.02
0.99
0.19
0.05
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
13.28
10.44
11.69
7.61
7.96
Total Expenditure
13.04
10.24
11.52
7.27
7.72
PBIDT
0.24
0.2
0.17
0.33
0.24
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.24
0.2
0.17
0.33
0.24
Depreciation
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0.04
0.03
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-0.06
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.15
0.13
0.11
0.32
0.18
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.15
0.13
0.11
0.32
0.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-0.01
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.15
0.13
0.11
0.32
0.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.39
0.32
0.27
0.8
0.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.96
3.96
3.96
3.96
3.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.8
1.91
1.58
4.45
3.03
PBDTM(%)
1.8
1.91
1.58
4.45
3.03
PATM(%)
1.13
1.24
1.02
4.31
2.27
No Record Found
