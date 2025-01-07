Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.15
0.96
0.87
0.86
yoy growth (%)
19.15
10.14
0.94
7.65
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.48
-0.49
-0.53
-0.49
As % of sales
42.18
51.66
60.94
56.67
Other costs
-0.53
-0.47
-0.18
-0.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46.46
48.72
20.52
22.93
Operating profit
0.13
0
0.16
0.17
OPM
11.34
-0.38
18.53
20.39
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.17
0.06
0.02
0.01
Profit before tax
0.27
0.04
0.18
0.18
Taxes
-0.03
-0.01
-0.05
-0.06
Tax rate
-13.14
-40.39
-29.61
-37.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.23
0.02
0.12
0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.23
0.02
0.12
0.11
yoy growth (%)
885.95
-80.89
11.92
2.98
NPM
20.73
2.5
14.44
13.03
