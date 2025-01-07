iifl-logo-icon 1
ERP Soft Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

150
(-3.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:49:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.15

0.96

0.87

0.86

yoy growth (%)

19.15

10.14

0.94

7.65

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.48

-0.49

-0.53

-0.49

As % of sales

42.18

51.66

60.94

56.67

Other costs

-0.53

-0.47

-0.18

-0.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

46.46

48.72

20.52

22.93

Operating profit

0.13

0

0.16

0.17

OPM

11.34

-0.38

18.53

20.39

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.17

0.06

0.02

0.01

Profit before tax

0.27

0.04

0.18

0.18

Taxes

-0.03

-0.01

-0.05

-0.06

Tax rate

-13.14

-40.39

-29.61

-37.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.23

0.02

0.12

0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.23

0.02

0.12

0.11

yoy growth (%)

885.95

-80.89

11.92

2.98

NPM

20.73

2.5

14.44

13.03

