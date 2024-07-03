ERP Soft Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.68
2.58
2.26
2.84
3.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.68
2.58
2.26
2.84
3.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
1.68
2.58
2.26
2.84
3.08
Total Expenditure
1.63
2.53
2.21
2.8
3.01
PBIDT
0.05
0.04
0.05
0.04
0.07
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.05
0.04
0.05
0.04
0.07
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.03
0.02
0.03
0.02
0.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.03
0.02
0.03
0.02
0.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.03
0.02
0.03
0.02
0.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.08
0.06
0.07
0.06
0.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.96
3.96
3.96
3.96
3.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.97
1.55
2.21
1.4
2.27
PBDTM(%)
2.97
1.55
2.21
1.4
2.27
PATM(%)
1.78
0.77
1.32
0.7
1.62
No Record Found
